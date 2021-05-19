Kronten, Jonathan, and Dynamo delighted with Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration

The pre-registration phase for Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store began yesterday, i.e., May 18, 2021.

Players who pre-register for the game will be eligible to claim numerous rewards, including the Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG.

A trailer highlighting the pre-registration phase was also released on YouTube, and it has already surpassed the 8 million mark. It features Bollywood superstar Arshad Warsi and prominent gaming content creators Kronten, Jonathan, and Dynamo.

In a recent statement to Sportskeeda, all three streamers opened up about Battlegrounds Mobile India's pre-registration phase.

Kronten, Jonathan, and Dynamo express themselves regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's pre-registration

Chetan Chandgude, a.k.a Kronten Gaming, expressed his excitement about the pre-registration and said:

"We have been waiting for this for quite a long time, and we are too excited to get the experience of playing Battlegrounds Mobile India really soon. With the whole community looking forward to the exclusive version, our expectations are high. It is interesting that it is not only the gamers community but even people, in general, people are curious about how big this will be in the world of esports.

"Also, this game will surely fuel the content creators community, and we will surely witness more & new influencers coming out of this game. I sincerely hope, the virtual world created by Krafton with the new elements makes gaming more adventurous and fun."

Jonathan Amaral, a.k.a TSMentJONATHAN, had this to say about Battlegrounds Mobile India's pre-registration phase:

"Finally, the wait is over, and we have started the pre-registrations today, and I am sure that the number of registrations will exceed all the expectations."

"The journey from becoming a gamer to an influencer has just begun, and it will be exciting to see how new gamers will grab this opportunity. Content creators community and esports ecosystem will get the much-needed acceleration in their respective fields with this exclusive game by Krafton. We will also see many high prize pool tournaments coming after the launch of this game."

Dynamo was also delighted at the commencement of pre-registration. He said:

"Finally, the day for the launch of the most awaited game Battlegrounds Mobile India is near. We are really excited as pre-registration for the game has started."

"New challenges, new content, new gamers, and new hope for the Indian gaming industry is awaiting. We will provide our audience with the best gaming experience with the upcoming game. We are all set for the amazing journey ahead. Waiting for budding creators to step in the world of gaming with Battlegrounds Mobile India."

However, pre-registration on the Apple App Store haven't been announced yet, leaving fans on the iOS platform disappointed.

Players will need a device with Android version 5.1.1 or above with a minimum of 2 GB RAM to play Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Players can follow Battlegrounds Mobile India's official social media handles to stay updated on any developments regarding the game.

