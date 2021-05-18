iOS users disappointed as Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) doesn't start pre-registrations on App Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a new title developed by Krafton exclusively for the Indian region. It is powered by the Unreal 4 Engine and claims to offer a world-class multiplayer experience on the mobile platform. The game has recently become one of the hot topics in India, as its announcement has caught the attention of battle royale fans.

The pre-registration phase of the highly anticipated title is underway on the Google Play Store. Also, Krafton has announced four amazing rewards for pre-registered players, including the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG.

Meanwhile, iOS users will have to wait for their turn as no revelations have been made regarding the same on the Apple App Store.

iOS pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to be announced

iOS pre-registrations

In the support section of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton has stated the following regarding the plans to release an iOS version:

“We will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!”

iOS users seem to be confused and disappointed as only the pre-registrations for the Google Play Store have begun. Not only casual players but many professional players and content creators rely on iOS devices to play the battle royale title.

Krafton has made no confirmation on the subject of iOS pre-registrations, which has left the segment dissatisfied and unhappy:

Why no preregistration for Battlegrounds mobile india in iOS #pubgmobileindia #battlegroundsmobileindia — rohit yadav (@rohitya49271458) May 18, 2021

#battlegroundmobileindia pre registration is here



le me crying in iOS 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9nKHZGpy80 — mr.rm (@misalpremi) May 18, 2021

IOS users after seeing screenshots of google play store #battlegroundmobileindia pic.twitter.com/CwgixiIoXS — Saraswat™ 🇮🇳 (@theSocial_Guy) May 18, 2021

It’s started for android user’s but not for iOS, #pubgNotAvailForIOS #battlegroundmobileindia — Akshay Singh (@AkshayS72817468) May 18, 2021

When it will come on iOS? #battlegroundmobileindia — manjot☺️ (@farmer69638527) May 18, 2021

IOS ke liye toh chalu karo ….!🤦🏻 #battlegroundmobileindia — Mohit Khasbage (@khasbage_mohit) May 18, 2021

Dynamo, one of the most popular PUBG Mobile content creators, stated the following about the pre-registration to Sportskeeda:

"Finally, the day for the launch of the most awaited game, Battlegrounds Mobile India, is near. We are really excited as pre-registration for the game has started."

Privacy Policy and other details for Battlegrounds Mobile India

As per the Privacy Policy, the player's data will be stored and processed on servers located in India and Singapore. Krafton's blog also adds that the services of Microsoft Azure have been applied to strengthen data security further.

Moreover, certain restrictions will be imposed on users below the age of 18 to promote healthy gameplay habits. They will be able to play the title for three hours a day, while the limit on daily spending has been set to INR 7000.

