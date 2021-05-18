"The launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India is near": PUBG Mobile streamer Dynamo excited as the game's pre-registration begins

The pre-registration phase for the highly anticipated game Battlegrounds Mobile India began on the Google Play Store today. With pre-registrations already underway, it appears that the game's release is not far off.

A fun video about the pre-registration phase was also released on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official social media handles. The video features famous Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi as well as popular gaming content creators Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kronten.

As announced by Krafton earlier, players will receive rewards after pre-registering for Battlegrounds Mobile India. These rewards are a Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG.

In an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda, Adii Sawant, aka Dynamo Gaming, has expressed his excitement for the much-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration.

Dynamo gives his thoughts on Battlegrounds Mobile India's pre-registration

Dynamo had this to say about Battlegrounds Mobile India's pre-registration phase:

"Finally, the day for the launch of the most awaited game Battlegrounds Mobile India is near. We are really excited as pre-registration for the game has started."

"New challenges, new content, new gamers, and new hope for the Indian gaming industry is awaiting. We will provide our audience with the best gaming experience with the upcoming game. We are all set for the amazing journey ahead. Waiting for budding creators to step in the world of gaming with Battlegrounds Mobile India."

Adii “Dynamo” Sawant is a famous content creator with more than 9 million subscribers on YouTube and 2 million followers on Instagram. He garnered immense popularity through his PUBG Mobile gameplay and his trademark phrase “Patt se Headshot.”

Abhishek Aggarwal, the co-founder & CEO of Trinity Gaming, had this to say about the pre-registration:

"The formation of a strong foundation of the Indian gaming industry has begun. After waiting for so long the countdown for pre-registrations finally comes to an end and a new countdown for the game launch begins.

Players should follow Battlegrounds Mobile India's official social media handles to keep themselves updated with the latest developments and announcements regarding the game.

