Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) releases pre-registration trailer featuring Dynamo, Kronten, Jonathan, and Arshad Warsi

Twelve days after the initial announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the game's trailer is finally out on the official YouTube channel. It features Bollywood celebrity Arshad Warsi, alongside popular Indian influencers Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kronten.

Enthusiasm regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's release is at a high, with the pre-registration already live. This title is developed by Krafton and is exclusively for Indian users.

However, as of now, the release date hasn't been revealed by the developers. Users are waiting for further news regarding the same.

Also read: How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) today

Battlegrounds Mobile India trailer released on official YouTube channel

The video, titled "Pre-Register BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA," has been uploaded to the official YT channel. It showcases three influencers sitting idle on a sofa as Arshad Warsi enters the room and informs them that Battlegrounds Mobile India is here.

A still from the video displaying the rewards (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Fans also get a glimpse at the various pre-registration rewards, with four of them being made available by Krafton for Indian users:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) expected device requirements, age restrictions, and more revealed

How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Users can follow these steps to pre-register for the upcoming title on the Google Play Store:

Step 1: They must visit Battlegrounds Mobile India's page on the Google Play Store by searching for the title or using this link.

First, users must tap on the pre-register button

Step 2: Then, users have to tap on the pre-register button.

Players can toggle the "Automatic Install" option if they desire to get the game on its release

Players can toggle on the "Automatic Install" option if they desire to get the game automatically when it is made available.

Also, the description on the Google Play Store states that the game will feature India-specific in-game events, outfits, and features upon release. It will also have its own esports ecosystem with leagues and tournaments in place.