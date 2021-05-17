Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) expected device requirements, age restrictions, and more revealed

Ever since it was announced, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been the subject of constant discussion within the mobile gaming community. The game has been developed by Krafton and will feature exclusive content for Indian users.

The South Korean company recently announced that the pre-registration period for the game will go live on May 18th, 2021, on Google Play Store.

This article takes a look at more developments regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India ahead of its release.

Battlegrounds Mobile India device requirements, map, modes, and other details

A few pictures featuring the Google Play Store description of Battlegrounds Mobile India have surfaced online, providing some information on the highly anticipated title. Here are some of them:

Requirements and Size

Players need devices running on Android version 5.1.1 or above for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Here's what the leaked Google Play Store description states regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India’s recommended system requirements:

"Android version 5.1.1 or above (Lollipop and above) with a minimum of 2 GB of RAM."

One of the images also reveals that the lightweight installation function has been applied to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The size of the game is 610 MB, according to one of the leaked images.

Map and Mode

According to the Google Play description, Battlegrounds Mobile India will have multiple maps

Like the global PUBG Mobile game, Battlegrounds Mobile India will have numerous game modes.

The leaked Google Play Store pictures reveal that the map pool includes Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and more. When it comes to game modes, Battlegrounds Mobile India will feature a classic mode along with payload, arcade, and TDM.

Age restrictions

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s privacy policy and terms of service have provided information about the restrictions that are set to be placed on players under 18 years of age.

According to the terms of service, underage players can only play the game for a maximum duration of 3 hours per day. Moreover, they can only spend a maximum of 7000 INR on paid services daily.

Meanwhile, the Battlegrounds Mobile India privacy policy ensures maximum security when it comes to collected player data. A section of the privacy policy states:

“We do not knowingly collect, use or share any personal information for players under 18 years of age without verifiable parental consent or as permitted by law.”

Players under 18 years of age will also need consent from a parent or guardian to become eligible to play Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Expected release date

When asked about a potential release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India, popular esports analyst Ocean Sharma, in an exclusive statement shared to Sportskeeda Esports, said:

"I am sure that the game will be released in June; however, it will take approximately 2-3 weeks after pre-registration for the game to be available to everyone."

