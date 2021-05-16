Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) Play Store pre-registration details, YouTube teaser, and more

Indian PUBG Mobile fans have been reeling from excitement after Krafton unveiled their new gaming title, Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The game will offer a AAA multiplayer experience on mobile devices. It will also have its esports ecosystem, with leagues and tournaments set to be organized across the country.

Krafton recently announced the release date for the pre-registration phase of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store. This article takes a look at some of the details about the game's pre-registration.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) official website pre-registration date, link, release date update, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India's Pre-registration details

Krafton has announced that the pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India will go live on May 18, 2021. While pre-registration will be available on the Google Play Store, no details have been provided for iOS users.

Pre-registered users in India will also be able to claim rewards when the game becomes available in the country.

To pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, players must visit the Google Play Store and tap on the "Pre-register" button.

A Google Play Store option on the official website

Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website also has a link to its Google Play Store page. However, the link provided doesn't work since the pre-registration hasn't begun yet.

YouTube Teaser

Battlegrounds Mobile India's teaser was uploaded to the game's official YouTube channel on May 6, 2021, which is the same day that Krafton announced the title. The teaser has already surpassed 13 million views.

A video regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's pre-registration phase was also released, with close to 8 million views.

Expected release date

Ocean Sharma, a prominent esports analyst, talked about Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date in an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda Esports. He said:

"I am sure that the game will be released in June; however, it will take approximately 2-3 weeks after pre-registration for the game to be available to everyone."

Other leaks

Ghatak, a popular esports content creator, recently claimed that Indian players will get their PUBG Mobile inventory and items back in Battlegrounds Mobile India. He added that Indian players will also be able to compete in international events.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) pre-registration date, Play Store link details, trailer speculation, and more