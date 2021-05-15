Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) official website pre-registration date, link, release date update, and more

Krafton's recently announced that the pre-registration phase for Battlegrounds Mobile India will begin this month, much to the delight of Indian mobile gamers.

A video revealing the pre-registration date for the game was posted on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube channel. It received 5.4 million views in less than 24 hours.

Also read: "Battlegrounds Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile will make a huge impact on the Indian gaming community" - Gaurang "Prevail" Palav, GodLike COD Mobile roster

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration date and Google Play Store link

A Google Play Store option on the official website

Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India will begin on May 18th, 2021. It will be available on the Google Play Store.

Indian players who register for the game will be able to claim rewards upon its release.

The official Battlegrounds Mobile India website also has a link to the game's Google Play Store page. However, the link isn't working right now since the pre-registration is yet to commence.

Battlegrounds Mobile India expected Release date

A snippet of the official announcement

PUBG Mobile analyst and content creator Ocean Sharma recently shared his opinion on Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date. In an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda Esports, he said:

"As I previously mentioned, there will be two major announcements in May. Here is another one. The pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India Android users will go live on May 18th. Because Krafton cares about its community, I am hoping to see pre-registrations for IOS as well, though I am not sure, because things take time on the App Store."

"I am sure that the game will be released in June; however, it will take approximately 2-3 weeks after pre-registration for the game to be available to everyone."

Meanwhile, Ghatak, who is also a popular content creator, recently claimed that Indian players will receive all their old PUBG Mobile items in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

He also spoke at length about the game's other features, including matchmaking, restrictions, and more.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) official download link appears on the website, redirects to Google Play Store