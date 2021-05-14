Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) pre-registration date, Play Store link details, trailer speculation, and more

To the delight of battle royale fans across India, Krafton Inc has finally announced that the much-awaited pre-registration phase for Battlegrounds Mobile India will begin this month.

Ever since the game was announced on May 6, 2021, fans have been scouring the internet for new information regarding its release and pre-registration period.

This article provides readers with details regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's pre-registration phase, official trailer and more.

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Pre-registration date

Krafton has announced that the pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India will begin on May 18th, 2021.

The South Korean organization also revealed that pre-registered players will have the option to claim specific rewards.

Google Play Store link

Google Play Store link on the website

A Google Play Store link has finally appeared on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website earlier today.

Players are expected to be redirected to the Google Play Store when they click on the link. The link doesn’t seem to be working right now, as the page is stuck at loading.

How to pre-register for the game

Announcement of pre-registrations

Players can follow the steps provided below to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Step 1: Players should first visit the Battlegrounds Mobile India page on Google Play Store and tap on the pre-register button. They can search for the game on the store or use the link on its official website.

Step 2: Players should then tap on the pre-register button. When a dialog box appears, they should click on the OK button.

The rewards will be available for players to claim upon Battlegrounds Mobile India’s release.

Note: The pre-registration phase hasn’t started yet, and this is only a general guide that players can follow when it begins.

Trailer speculation

Dynamo, a popular Indian PUBG Mobile content creator, recently spoke about the official trailer and release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. He speculated that the trailer would be released on a double-digit date while the title itself would come out on a single-digit date.

Chetan Chandgude, aka Kronten, also spoke about the trailer release date recently. During one of his live streams, viewers spammed his comment section with questions about Battlegrounds Mobile India’s trailer. In reply, the YouTuber asked people to guess the date between May 14th and May 15th.

