Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG): Official website, Play Store pre-registration link, free rewards, and more

The pre-registration phase for Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally begun on the Google Play Store.

A trailer for the pre-registration period has been released on the official YouTube channel and social media handles of the game. It features popular content creators Dynamo, Kronten and Jonathan, as well as famous Indian actor Arshad Warsi.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration link

Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India have commenced

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-register link on Google Play Store: Click here

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Step 1: Players can use the link provided above to visit Battlegrounds Mobile India's page on the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Players should then tap on the "Pre-register" button. If they want to immediately download the game upon release, they can press the "Install when available" button.

Free rewards

Players will receive numerous pre-registration rewards (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Pre-registered users will be able to claim the following items as rewards:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Device requirements

To play Battlegrounds Mobile India, players should have devices that run on Android version 5.1.1 or above and a minimum of 2 GB RAM.

Official website and other handles

Here are the links to Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website and other social media profiles:

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Age restriction

According to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service for Battlegrounds Mobile India, players under 18 years of age will require consent to play the game. Moreover, they can only play the game for 3 hours every day and have an in-game spending limit of INR 7000.

In-game events

A snippet of Battlegrounds Mobile India's description on the Google Play Store

The Google Play Store description of Battlegrounds Mobile India states that the game will feature exclusive content like events, outfits, and features upon its release. As announced by Krafton, the game will also have its own tournaments and leagues.

