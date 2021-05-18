When will Battlegrounds Mobile India launch? PUBG Mobile caster shares update on official release date

Krafton announced Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this month. The pre-registration for the highly anticipated title has now begun on the Google Play Store, which means the long wait for the game might come to an end very soon.

The developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India also released a fun pre-registration video featuring PUBG Mobile personalities Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kronten, as well as Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi.

Even with all these developments, however, no release date has been announced for the game yet.

Ocean Sharma, a famous PUBG Mobile caster and influencer, has provided an insight into Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date.

"I am sure that the game will be released in June" – Ocean Sharma on Battlegrounds Mobile India's release

In an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda Esports, Ocean Sharma opened up about the expected release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. He stated:

"As I previously mentioned, there will be two major announcements in May. Here is another one. The pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India Android users will go live on May 18th. Because Krafton cares about its community, I am hoping to see pre-registrations for IOS as well, though I am not sure, because things take time on the App Store."

He further added:

"I am sure that the game will be released in June; however, it will take approximately 2-3 weeks after pre-registration for the game to be available to everyone."

A few days ago, popular gaming content creator Dynamo stated that the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India is very near. He said:

"Finally, the day for the launch of the most awaited game Battlegrounds Mobile India is near. We are really excited as pre-registration for the game has started."

Pre-registration rewards and links

Pre-registration rewards

Players can use this link to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store. They will receive four amazing rewards after pre-registering for the game. The rewards are as follows:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

