PUBG MOBILE: Kronten's GodLike to announce their sponsors on 21st June 2020

Popular PUBG Mobile team GodLike will announce their team sponsor on 21st June.

Team GodLike has already qualified for PUBG Mobile World League 2020.

Kronten Gaming

Sponsors play a crucial role for every gaming team. They provide a constant support to their team by various means. Popular PUBG Mobile team GodLike have recently been in the limelight as they look for a new sponsor.

Initially, there were rumours that Team Vitality will be picking up Godlike's PUBG Mobile roster, which were later declined by Kronten.

Recently, Kronten revealed on his live stream that Godlike will soon be getting their sponsors and the final announcement will be done on 21st June 2020.

Godlike is an Indian eSports organization that was formed in 2018. It is owned by popular PUBG Mobile player and streamer Kronten.

Team Godlike finished PMPL South Asia league stage at third rank with 595 points and qualified for PMPL South Asia finals as well as PUBG Mobile World League. The team is likely get a new sponsor before PMWL, which is a good news for their fans.

GodLike PUBG Mobile Roster

Kronten - Chetan Chandgude (Owner And Player)

Gill - Arshpreet Gill Singh

Haster - Gopal Gajanand

Xzist - Chisin Raingaim

Smkie - Shekhar Patil

PMPL South Asia is coming to an end. A total of 7 teams will qualify from PMPL South Asia to World League. 4 teams have already qualified to the World League and the remaining 3 slots will be filled by teams playing PMPL South Asia Finals. Orange Rock eSports , TSM-Entity, Godlike and SynerGE have qualified to the World League. 16 teams will participate in PMPL South Asia finals including these four teams.

The popularity of PUBG Mobile eSports has increased significantly in the world. Many popular gaming organizations such as TSM, Fnatic, Faze, Team Secret have already entered in the PUBG Mobile scene.