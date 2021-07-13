PUBG Mobile World Invitational West: Invited teams, schedule, where to watch, Viewer rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile Esports has been growing at a tremendous pace, breaking viewership records with each passing day. Ever since the success of the last global tournament PMGC: Season 0, fans and players alike have been eagerly waiting to watch and participate in the next big event.

Recently PUBG Mobile announced a new global tournament called the PUBG Mobile World Invitational. The tournament has been organized in collaboration with Gamers Without Borders as a charity with a USD 3 Million Charity prize pool equally divided among the East and West Regions.

PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL is coming to action from July 22nd to 25th！



32 teams will be divided to compete in #PMWI East & #PMWI West to determine the champion.



A total of 32 teams will compete in the tournament (ie. 16 teams from the East and 16 teams from the West). These teams will battle in a total of 20 Matches over a period of four days to determine the winner.

A total of 32 teams will compete in the tournament (ie. 16 teams from the East and 16 teams from the West). These teams will battle in a total of 20 Matches over a period of four days to determine the winner. In this article, we will take a look at the details regarding PMWI: West

Invited teams for PUBG Mobile World Invitational: West

PUBG Mobile World Invitational West Teams

1.) 19 Esports (Canada)

2.) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil)

3.) Chivas Esports (Mexico)

4.) Team Destiny (Germany)

5.) Ghost Gaming (U.S.A)

6.) Team GODSENT (Ukraine)

7.) GUNZ Esports (Iraq)

8.) Konina Power (Kazakhstan)

9.) Lakonostra MVP (United Kingdom)

10.) Next Ruya Gaming (Turkey)

11.) Team QLASH (France)

12.) RAAD Esports (Egypt)

13.) RTG Esports (Morocco)

14.) Team ONYX (Georgia)

15.) Team Queso (Argentina)

16.) UDR Killers (Spain)

Schedule for PMWI: West:

The tournament is scheduled from July 22nd to 25th 2021. A total of 20 matches will be played in the 4 tournament days with each day featuring 5 matches which will be held on the maps of Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar.

As the representing teams of #PMWI East & #PMWI West are gearing up for the PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL!



Here is how the #PMWI2021 format is prepared from July 22-25:

🕚PMWI East goes live at 10am (GMT+ 0)

PMWI East goes live at 10am (GMT+ 0)
PMWI West goes live at 2:30pm (GMT+ 0)

Although all the competing teams are looking strong, there are some teams to watch out for in the tournament. Ghost Gaming, the team from the U.S.A., has been performing quite well in recent tournaments and will be one of the favorites to win the event. GUNZ Esports and A7 Esports from Iraq and Brazil will also be a force to reckon with as they are in red hot form too.

Where and When to Watch:

Multiple languages has been prepared for The PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL!



Event goes live from July 22-25:#PMWI East at 10am (GMT+0)#PMWI West at 2:30pm (GMT+0)



📺https://t.co/oHmVqzYAjg

📺https://t.co/rgegn5Y4Lg

📺https://t.co/6ZZyscpgr1

The tournament will be live-streamed on the official YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and Nimo TV channels of PUBG Mobile Esports.

The tournament will be live-streamed on the official YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and Nimo TV channels of PUBG Mobile Esports. Viewers can tune in from 4:30 PM CEST (8:00 PM IST/ 8:30 PM BDT /8:15 PMNPT) every day from July 22nd to watch the action.

