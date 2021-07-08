Bigetron Esports crowned PUBG Mobile Ultimate Warrior Showdown champions 

The third and final day of the PUBG Mobile Ultimate Warrior Showdown Season 2: Asia Invitational came to an end today. After 12 matches which were filled with twists and turns, Bigetron Red Aliens from Indonesia emerged as the champions of the event and took home the winner's prize of $28,000. The team finished with 161 points and 82 kills.

Following them in second place was Faze Clan from Thailand, who narrowly missed out on first place. The team finished with 159 points and 77 kills. They were awarded the second-place prize of $19,500. LIT Esports also played really well throughout the competition, in the end securing third place with 130 points and 57 kills. The team ended up with the third prize of $9500.

Zuxxy was the MVP of PUBG Mobile Ultimate warrior Showdown

Zuxxy from Bigetron Red Aliens played exceptionally well helping his team secure the title. He was awarded the MVP prize of $2000.

PUBG Mobile Ultimate Warrior Showdown overall standings:-

The final day started with the first match being played on Erangel. The match was won by the Nepalese squad PN Crew. The team secured victory with 11 kills to their name. RSG Malaysia finished second in this match with 12 kills, while another Nepalese team, DRS Gaming, finished third with three frags.

The second and third matches of the day, played on maps Sanhok and Miramar, saw Faze Clan put up a dominating performance and wreak havoc through the lobby. The team won both the matches with 10 and 18 kills respectively.

Heading into the final match, Faze Clan had a decent lead of 24 points over the second-placed BTR. The team looked all set to lift the title, however, Bigetron pulled off an amazing performance, securing a 14 kill chicken dinner in the final match to win the title. Faze Clan was eliminated in this match in 10th spot with two frags. LIT Esports finished second with 5 kills, while FreeStyle from Pakistan secured a third-place finish with nine kills.

