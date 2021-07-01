PUBG Mobile pro Beer11 joins FaZe Clan

PUBG Mobile's second half of the Esports ecosystem kicks off with the fall Split of Club Open. However, the team are yet to put the finishing touches on their lineup for the upcoming challenge.

Beer 11, a popular PUBG Mobile player who represented one of the most successful PUBG Mobile teams, i.e. RRQ Athena, joined FaZe Clan for the upcoming events.

Earlier this year, RRQ Athena released four of its players, including Beer11, after which the roster was signed by popular Thai organization Bacon Time. However, after a series of mediocre performances in PMPL S3, Beer 11 decided to leave the team.

FaZe Clan PUBG Mobile roster

The announcement was made through Faze Clan's official social media handles. Their lineup now consists of:

1. Bulshark - Ratchapol Maneerat (Captain)

2. Vintorez - Tharit Pluksang (Assaulter)

3. Beer11 - Pheeraphol Phumrat (Entry Fragger, Flanker)

4. Korpaii - Thaphat kamphusan (Filter)

5. MR5 - Thiraphong Murasri (Assaulter)

6. TonyK - Nattawut Muensa (Assaulter)

FaZe entered the Thai PUBG Mobile in early 2020. The lineup led by Bulshark is known for its aggressive gameplay. They had a decent 2020 with a second finish in PMPL League stages but failed to qualify for the SEA or any global tournament.

However, their fortunes turned in 2021, and they dominated the third season of PMPL: Thailand from the first day. As a result, they became the ultimate champions and also qualified for the PMPL: SEA.

About FaZe Clan

LA-based FaZe Clan was founded in 2010 by three Call of Duty players. The organization fields rosters for multiple games like CS: GO, Valorant, Fortnite, Rocket League, PUBG PC, etc. They entered the Asia region through titles like PUBG Mobile and FIFA online.

The addition of Beer11 to the squad will provide the Thai team with some global experience, which they may need for the upcoming tournaments.

Edited by Srijan Sen