PUBG Mobile: The Infinity wins PMPL Season 4 Thailand league stage

The third and final day of the final super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 4 Thailand has concluded.

After intense battles over three weeks between the 20 competing teams, The Infinity emerged as the champions with a whopping 600 points. They dominated the competition, leaving all other participants in the dust by fragging heavily and securing nine Chicken Dinners and topping each week’s leaderboard.

Team Infinity and Evos Esports also qualified for the upcoming PMPL: SEA Championship Fall.

In second place was Faze Clan, who, on the back of an excellent run by star player TonyK, played really well to secure 447 points. They also qualified for the SEA Championship Fall.

The third place in the league stage was captured by Vampire Esports, who claimed 442 points over the three weeks of play.

Top three eliminators from the PMPL Season 4 Thailand league stage (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Oozy from The Infinity was the top fragger in the tournament, securing a massive 99 eliminations while lethally dealing damage of 21038 HP. His average team contribution was 30.5%, while Oozy survived for 996 minutes and 44 seconds.

PMPL S4 Thailand league stage recap

PMPL Season 4 Thailand league stage top ten (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The top 16 teams in the overall standings also qualified for the finals of the PMPL Season 4 Thailand Finals. Unfortunately, the last four teams were eliminated from the event.

The Infinity dominated the league stage, securing over 200 points for two straight weeks. The team had somewhat of an average run in the third week by their own standards, as they secured only 166 points. No team came close to them at any point in this round.

Faze Clan and Vampire Esports, filled with veteran Thai PUBG Mobile players, also played well throughout the league stage and finished in the second and third spots with just a five point difference between them.

PMPL Season 4 Thailand league stage bottom ten (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Among other top-performing sides were Team Excelsior and Sharper Esports. They also maintained consistency across all three weeks and finished in the 4th and 5th spots, respectively.

Among popular Thai teams, Bacon Time and Valdus Esports had decent runs in the league stage and finished in the 7th and 8th places. The latter failed to imitate their dream run from the PUBG Mobile World Invitational, as they couldn’t find proper momentum during the league phase, something they would like to correct during the finals.

Among the big names from the teams eliminated were Team Flash and Thai powerhouse King of Gamers Club. They gained no footing in the league stage, with the former qualifying for only two super weekends. The other teams eliminated were E29 Esports Gaming and Wisdom Community.

With a dominating performance in the league stage, The Infinity looks set to become the Thai representative for the upcoming PMGC: 2021. The team is currently leading the chart with 1091 points, with Vampire Esports and Valdus the Murder following behind with 964 and 906 points.

