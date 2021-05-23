PUBG Mobile: The Infinity crowned PMPL SEA Championship season 3 champions 

The final day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) SEA Championship Season 3 is over and The Infinity from Thailand has emerged as champions. They have been awarded $30,000 USD in prizemoney.

The Infinity

With 56 kill points and two consecutive chicken dinners on the final day, The Infinity increased their lead in the points table. They scored 239 points with 121 kills. Evos Reborn showed impressive gameplay on the final day as they finished in second place with 72 kills and 189 points while Infinity IQ from Vietnam secured third place with 170 points.

Qualified Teams for SEA championship season 4

Aura Esports who wereleading the points table yesterday, slipped to fifth place while fan favorite and defending champions Bigteron RA finished eighth. Another fan favorite and PMPL Thai champion Faze Clan had a horrendous tournament as they ended up in12th position.

The Infinity and Evos Reborn have also qualified for next season's PMPL SEA Championship.

Top 3 Fraggers from PMPL SEA championship Season 3

Noozy from The Infinity bagged the Finals MVP title with a reward of $6000 USD as he inflicted 9997 damage and 56 kills.

PMPL SEA Season 3 overall standings:

PMPL SEA Championship Season 3 overall standings

Vietnamese team Infinity IQ claimed the first match of the day, which was played on the rainforest map of Sanhok, with four kills. However, The Infinity topped the points table with 10 frags followed by Faze with eight kills. Valdus was eliminated early, but they managed to grab seven kills.

PMPL SEA Championship Season 3 overall standings

The second match, played on Miramar, was claimed by Evos Reborn with nine kills followed by Livescape with seven kills. Faze was eliminated early, but they managed to grab a whopping 11 kills.

The third and fourth match, played on Erangel and Sanhok, were won by The Infinity with a whopping 21 and five kills respectively.

Valdus won the fifth match with 12 frags. Infinity IQ secured second place with six frags, while Orange Esports grabbed seven kills in the match.

The sixth and final game of the day was again won by Evos Reborn with 10 kills followed by Join Me Yellow and The Infinity with seven and 10 kills respectively

