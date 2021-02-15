EVOS Esports announces PUBG Mobile roster for 2021 season

The 2021 season of PUBG Mobile Esports is officially underway with the PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring 2021. Teams from all across the world are gearing up for their respective regional tournaments.

Many teams are announcing new rosters for the current season. The latest organization to join the fray is Evos Esports.

Evos Esports hail from Indonesia. It recently revealed its Reborn division for the 2021 PUBG Mobile season through an Instagram post.

EVOS Esports PUBG Mobile roster for 2021 season

The roster for Evos Reborn includes some of the best players from Indonesia. The team will be looking to dominate the 2021 season.

The full roster includes:

#1 - Microboy ( Nizar Lugatio Pratama)

#2 - RedFace (Eksa Rachman Jayanto)

#3 - Auro (Sabda Bisma Bawaleksana)

#4 - Lyzerg (Putra Pitoy)

Microboy, who recently left Bigetron RA, is a veteran PUBG Mobile player. He performs the support role expertly, having previously helped his team BTR RA claim multiple titles domestically and internationally.

Redface, who earlier used to play for Ion Esports, is an excellent addition to the team. His fragging skills are on par with the best players in the world.

He won the award for Team MVP and terminator during the previous iteration of the PUBG Mobile Pro League: Indonesia.

Lyzerg has been a part of Evos Esports since last year and has been consistently performing for the team. Lyzerg was also terminator during the PINC 2020. Due to these efforts, he has been retained for the 2020 season.

Auro has been part of Evos Esports since the team's inception in 2018. He has helped the team achieve great results through the years, including the title victory in PINC 2019.

Retaining him will provide the team with the necessary experience to perform in the upcoming tournaments. It will be interesting to see how the team gels together and how they perform in the upcoming tournaments.