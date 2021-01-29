Veteran PUBG Mobile pro Microboy bids farewell to Bigetron Esports

In news that marked the end of an era, Nizar Lugatio "Microboy" Pratama, the veteran star for Bigetron Red Aliens (BTR), has left their PUBG Mobile team.

Bigetron Esports, in an official post on Instagram, congratulated Microboy on his success as a member of the roster both nationally and internationally.

A video congratulating him on his journey was also uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Bigetron Esports. In the video, Microboy said that his journey with the organization had come to an end. He thanked his teammates, management, and fans for their constant support.

Microboy's PUBG Mobile esports career up in the air

The management added that Microboy refused to renew his contract with Bigetron Esports and expressed his desire to retire. They respected his decision and wished him luck in his future endeavors.

However, Microboy's future as an esports player is still unclear, and the announcement can be taken as him taking a break from PUBG Mobile esports.

Microboy has been an integral part of BTR since 2019. Initially, he joined their ION lineup but was quickly promoted to the Red Aliens' main roster.

Along with Luxxy, Zuxxy, and Ryzen, he had a dream run in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, winning almost every tournament they competed in. Their major titles included the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split Global Finals and the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East.

Along with these significant title wins, Microboy also played a crucial role in Bigetron's victories in various PUBG Mobile Pro League's nationally and across the Southeast Asia region. He played the role of supporter and stepped up whenever his team needed him.

It would be interesting to see what path Microboy chooses going forward in his esports career. Fans of Bigetron Esports will also be looking forward to seeing who replaces Microboy in the team, a responsibility that may be hard to live up to.