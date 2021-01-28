Two players from BTR tested positive for COVID-19 before PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals confirm officials

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals concluded on 26th January 2021, as Chinese team Nova XQF were crowned champions. The PMGC finals boasted a massive prize pool of 1.2 million USD and was set to be held at the Coca-Cola Stadium, Dubai, from the 21st to the 24th of January.

However, a few days before the finals, three players contracted COVID-19. Taking the safety and health of players into consideration, PUBG Mobile officials organized the tournament in isolation (players were playing from their hotel room) on dedicated networks.

This sudden decision made the technical and network solutions challenging, due to which Day 2 and 3 of the PMGC Finals were postponed.

However, during the PUBG Mobile tournament, it was not revealed which three players contracted COVID. But now, Bigetron Esports, on their social media, posted that it was Luxxy and Zuxxy who tested positive for COVID-19. They were found positive one day after landing in Dubai for the PUBG Mobile tournament, i.e. on 15th January.

Although they fully recovered and tested negative on 19th/20th January, they had to be quarantined for 14 days before leaving their rooms. Their quarantine is ending on 30th January, and they are scheduled to return to their home country of Indonesia on 31st January 2021.

Through this release we inform you that two of our players, Made Bagas "Zuxxy" Pramudita, and Made Bagus "Luxxy" Prabaswara was positive for being exposed to COVID-19. Zuxxy and Luxxy tested positive for COVID-19 one day after landing in Dubai, UAE, namely on January 15, 2021. As a result, with forced the Red Aliens team to undergo the match under these conditions isolation with separate rooms individually. The good news, they have been declared cured, and came back negative on January 19-20 2021. Even so, mandatory 14 days of isolation independent must still be implemented. Self-isolation itself will be completed on January 30, 2021 and they are scheduled to return to their homeland on 31 January 2021. Fighting in isolation is not easy. Communication, fitness physical and mental stability are underperformance factors optimal.

Apart from Luxxy and Zuxxy, PUBG Mobile pro Lovazin from Futbolist also got infected by COVID-19. Futbolist captain Solkay penned an emotional post on Instagram praising Lovazin sprit. Lovazin was awarded the Field Medic title after the finals, as he pulled off 67 revives in the tournament.

PMCO Fall 2019 and PMWL East Champion Bigetron RA couldn't perform up to expectations in the Finals and secured fifth place with 241 points. The PUBG Mobile side were ranked second in the league stages.

On the other hand, PMWL West champion Futbolist secured 12th place in the finals with 178 points. They were ranked seventh in the league stages of the PUBG Mobile competition.