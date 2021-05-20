PUBG Mobile: PMPL SEA championship season 3 teams, schedule, and where to watch 

The PUBG Mobile Pro League(PMPL): South East Asia Championship Season 3 starts on the 21st of May. The three-day-long championship will feature the top 16 teams from the South East Asian region.
A total of 18 matches will be played in the tournament, which boasts a massive prize pool of $150,000. The winner will be awarded $30,000, while for each chicken dinner, the award is $500. The MVP will get a massive prize of $6000.
The top two teams in the tournament will also cement their qualification for next season's PMPL SEA Championship.
Teams that qualified for the PMPL Southeast Asia Championship Season 3
1.) Bigetron RA (PMPL: SEA Season 2 Champions) - Indonesia
2.) Livescape (PMPL: Indonesia Finals Season 3 Winners) - Indonesia
3.) Aura Esports (PMPL: Indonesia Finals Season 3 Third Place) - Indonesia
4.) Evos Esports (PMPL: Indonesia League Stage Season 3 Runner-Ups) - Indonesia
5.) Faze Clan (PMPL: Thailand Finals Season 3 Winners) - Thailand
6.) The Infinity (PMPL: Thailand Finals Season 3 Third Place) - Thailand
7.) Valdus The Murder (PMPL: Thailand League Stage Season 3 Winners) - Thailand
8.) RSG Malaysia ((PMPL: MYSG Finals Season 3 Winners) - Malaysia
9.) Geek Fam MY (PMPL: MYSG Finals Season 3 Runner-Ups) - Malaysia
10.) Dingoz MPX (PMPL: MYSG League Stage Season 3 Winners) - Malaysia
11.) HVNB (PMPL: Vietnam Finals Season 3 Winners) - Vietnam
12.) Eagle Esport (PMPL: Vietnam Finals Season 3 Runner-Ups) - Vietnam
13.) Infinity IQ (PMPL: Vietnam League Stage Season 3 Winners) - Vietnam
14.) DemiGod Incognito (PMCO: SouthEast Asia Wildcard 2021 Winners) - Philippines
15.) Orange Esports (PMCO: SouthEast Asia Wildcard 2021 Runner-Ups) - Cambodia
16.) Join Me Yellow (PMCO: SouthEast Asia Wildcard 2021 3rd Place) - Cambodia
Where to watch
Fans can watch the broadcast live on PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube and Facebook page starting 3:00 p.m. IST.
Daily map schedule
- Match 1 - Sanhok - 3:00 p.m. IST
- Match 2 - Miramar - 4:00 p.m. IST
- Match 3 - Erangel - 5:00 p.m. IST
- Match 4 - Sanhok - 6:00 p.m. IST
- Match 5 - Miramar - 7:00 p.m. IST
- Match 6 - Erangel - 8:00 p.m. IST
The previous season of the SEA Championship, i.e. Season 2, was won by Bigetron RA, where their star fragger Ryzen was awarded the MVP title. They were trailing on the first two days, but on the final day, BTR grabbed three chicken dinners to finish on top.
Their country counterpart Aerowolf Limax secured second place while Secret Jin from Thailand grabbed third place.
Bigetron RA also secured the 1st-runners-up position in the first season of PMPL SEA, where Yoodo Gank (Malaysia) emerged as champions. Unfortunately, this time Yoodo Gank didn't qualify for the SEA championship.
It will be interesting to see whether Bigetron can repeat their successful run or face competition from budding teams like FaZe Clan and Infinity IQ.