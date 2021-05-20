PUBG Mobile: PMPL SEA championship season 3 teams, schedule, and where to watch 

The PUBG Mobile Pro League(PMPL): South East Asia Championship Season 3 starts on the 21st of May. The three-day-long championship will feature the top 16 teams from the South East Asian region.

A total of 18 matches will be played in the tournament, which boasts a massive prize pool of $150,000. The winner will be awarded $30,000, while for each chicken dinner, the award is $500. The MVP will get a massive prize of $6000.

SEA Championship Prize Pool

The top two teams in the tournament will also cement their qualification for next season's PMPL SEA Championship.

Teams that qualified for the PMPL Southeast Asia Championship Season 3

PMPL SEA Championship S3 Teams

1.) Bigetron RA (PMPL: SEA Season 2 Champions) - Indonesia

2.) Livescape (PMPL: Indonesia Finals Season 3 Winners) - Indonesia

3.) Aura Esports (PMPL: Indonesia Finals Season 3 Third Place) - Indonesia

4.) Evos Esports (PMPL: Indonesia League Stage Season 3 Runner-Ups) - Indonesia

5.) Faze Clan (PMPL: Thailand Finals Season 3 Winners) - Thailand

6.) The Infinity (PMPL: Thailand Finals Season 3 Third Place) - Thailand

7.) Valdus The Murder (PMPL: Thailand League Stage Season 3 Winners) - Thailand

8.) RSG Malaysia ((PMPL: MYSG Finals Season 3 Winners) - Malaysia

9.) Geek Fam MY (PMPL: MYSG Finals Season 3 Runner-Ups) - Malaysia

10.) Dingoz MPX (PMPL: MYSG League Stage Season 3 Winners) - Malaysia

11.) HVNB (PMPL: Vietnam Finals Season 3 Winners) - Vietnam

12.) Eagle Esport (PMPL: Vietnam Finals Season 3 Runner-Ups) - Vietnam

13.) Infinity IQ (PMPL: Vietnam League Stage Season 3 Winners) - Vietnam

14.) DemiGod Incognito (PMCO: SouthEast Asia Wildcard 2021 Winners) - Philippines

15.) Orange Esports (PMCO: SouthEast Asia Wildcard 2021 Runner-Ups) - Cambodia

16.) Join Me Yellow (PMCO: SouthEast Asia Wildcard 2021 3rd Place) - Cambodia

Where to watch

Fans can watch the broadcast live on PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube and Facebook page starting 3:00 p.m. IST.

Map schedule

Daily map schedule

Match 1 - Sanhok - 3:00 p.m. IST

Match 2 - Miramar - 4:00 p.m. IST

Match 3 - Erangel - 5:00 p.m. IST

Match 4 - Sanhok - 6:00 p.m. IST

Match 5 - Miramar - 7:00 p.m. IST

Match 6 - Erangel - 8:00 p.m. IST

The previous season of the SEA Championship, i.e. Season 2, was won by Bigetron RA, where their star fragger Ryzen was awarded the MVP title. They were trailing on the first two days, but on the final day, BTR grabbed three chicken dinners to finish on top.

Top 5 Terminator from PMPL SEA

Their country counterpart Aerowolf Limax secured second place while Secret Jin from Thailand grabbed third place.

Bigetron RA also secured the 1st-runners-up position in the first season of PMPL SEA, where Yoodo Gank (Malaysia) emerged as champions. Unfortunately, this time Yoodo Gank didn't qualify for the SEA championship.

It will be interesting to see whether Bigetron can repeat their successful run or face competition from budding teams like FaZe Clan and Infinity IQ.