PUBG Mobile: Bigetron RA crowned PMPL SEA Season 2 Grand Finals champions

The final day of the PMPL SEA Season 2 Grand Finals ended today. In an exciting turn of events, Bigetron RA staged a remarkable comeback, winning three matches on the day to claiming the championship. The team showed why they are counted amongst the best sides in the world with this win.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: Loops ESports crowned PMPL Americas Season 2 Champions

In the overall leaderboard of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South East Asia Season 2 finals, Bigetron RA scored 197 points with 96 kills. Following them was the runners-up, Aerowolf LIMAX with 57 kills and 167 points, while Secret Jin grabbed the third place with 82 kills and 161 points

The top four teams from the tournament, apart from Bigetron RA (already invited for the event as winners pf the PMWL 2020 Season Zero) qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 (PMGC 2020) Season Zero, slated to be held in November.

The teams who qualified for the championship are:

Aerowolf LIMAX (Indonesia)

Secret Jin (Thailand)

RRQ Athena (Thailand)

PW88 KPS (Thailand)

PMPL SEA Season 2 Fall Split 2020 finals overall standings

PMPL SEA Season 2 finals overall standings

Advertisement

The final day of the PMPL SEA Season 2 started with Secret Jin winning the first match on Erangel with nine kills. The second match, played on Miramar, was claimed by Bigetron with sixteen frags.

The third and fourth matches, played on Miramar and Sanhok respectively, were claimed by Xavier Team and Bigetron with ten kills each. With two strong finishes in two consecutive games, Bigetron climbed up to the 1st position after match four.

The fifth and final game of the day, and the PMPL SEA Season 2, was played on Vikendi and again saw Bigetron come out on top with eighteen eliminations, thereby helping them comprehensively win the tournament.