PUBG Mobile: Loops ESports crowned PMPL Americas Season 2 Champions

The finals of the PMPL Americas Season 2 has concluded, with Loops Esports emerging as champions. The finals started on 22nd October and concluded on 24th October. This is among the most important PUBG Mobile tournaments in the world at this point in time.

Top 3 teams qualifed for PMGC season zero

Loops Esports, The Unnamed, and Alpha 7 Esports are the three teams that qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship(PMGC) 2020.PMGC is a 2 million USD tournament scheduled for late November, in which top teams from around the world will battle.

Loops ESports crowned PMPL Americas Season 2 Champions

Loops finished in pole position with 131 kills and 276 points on the overall table, followed by The Unnamed who finished in the second position with 67 kills and 168 points. Alpha 7 Esports rounds off the top three with 68 kills and 156 points. Regular Season champions Team Queso failed to qualify for the PMGC as they finished in 7th place with 137 points. Fan-favorite Cloud 9 also failed to qualify as they finished in 5th place.

Day 3 of the PMPL Americas S2 started with Loops Esports winning the first match on Erangel with eleven kills. Alpha7 Esports secured second place with 9 eliminations.The second game on Miramar saw a victory for The Unnamed, who picked up nine frags. Tempo Storm secured second place with 11 kills.

Tempo Storm emerged victorious in the third match on Vikendi with eight eliminations. The fourth match, played on Erangel, was again won by Loops Esports with fourteen elimination.

G25 Gaming emerged victorious in the fifth match on Miramar with 11 kills, with Alpha 7 Esports securing second place with 10 kills.The sixth and last match on Vikendi was won also won by G25 Gaming with 11 kills.

PMPL America season 2 MVP : Loops Federal

