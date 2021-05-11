PUBG Mobile: PMPL SEA Championship Season 3 teams and date revealed 

The Spring season of PUBG Mobile Esports is in its last leg, teams and players from all around the world are gearing up for their respective regional finals. With almost all the national finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League over in Southeast Asia, the qualifying teams will be eyeing the PUBG Mobile Pro League SEA Championship Season 3.

The prestigious tournament is scheduled to be an online affair starting from May 21st, 2021. The event will span a period of 3 days ending on 23rd May, 2021. 16 teams will qualify from various regions in Southeast Asia and compete in the tournament.

Qualified teams for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Southeast Asia Championship Season 3:

Qualified teams from Indonesia

1.) Bigetron RA (PMPL: SEA Season 2 Champions)- Indonesia

2.) Geek Fam ID (PMPL: Indonesia Finals Season 3 Winners) - Indonesia

3.) Aura Esports (PMPL: Indonesia Finals Season 3 Third Place) - Indonesia

4.) Evos Esports (PMPL: Indonesia League Stage Season 3 Runner-Ups)- Indonesia

Qualified teams from Thailand

5.) Faze Clan (PMPL: Thailand Finals Season 3 Winners) - Thailand

6.) The Infinity (PMPL: Thailand Finals Season 3 Third Place) - Thailand

7.) Valdus The Murder (PMPL: Thailand League Stage Season 3 Winners) - Thailand

8.) RS Malaysia ((PMPL: MYSG Finals Season 3 Winners) - Malaysia

9.) Geek Fam MY (PMPL: MYSG Finals Season 3 Runner-Ups) - Malaysia

10.) Dingoz MPX (PMPL: MYSG League Stage Season 3 Winners) - Malaysia

Qualified teams from Vietnam

11.) HVNB (PMPL: Vietnam Finals Season 3 Winners) - Vietnam

12.) Eagle Esport (PMPL: Vietnam Finals Season 3 Runner-Ups) - Vietnam

13.) Infinity IQ (PMPL: Vietnam League Stage Season 3 Winners) - Vietnam

14.) DemiGod Incognito (PMCO: SouthEast Asia Wildcard 2021 Winners) - Philippines

15.) Orange Esports (PMCO: SouthEast Asia Wildcard 2021 Runner-Ups) - Cambodia

16.) Join Me Yellow (PMCO: SouthEast Asia Wildcard 2021 3rd Place) - Cambodia

Defending Champions Bigetron RA, Valdus the Murder and Faze Clan from Thailand will be some of the teams to look out for as they have been performing quite well in the recent tournaments.

Geek Fam Indonesia and Evos Esports with their recruit and star player Microboy are among the fan favorites.

Top 5 terminator from PUBG Mobile Pro League SEA Championship

It would be interesting to see the performance of newly emerged teams such as The Infinity, HVNB, and Dingox MPX.

With the tournament almost 10 days away, teams will look to iron out all the kinks from their team and will aim for the ultimate championship.