PUBG Mobile: LGD Gaming crowned PEL 2021 Season 2 week 3 champions 

The third week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 concluded with LGD Gaming emerging as weekly champions. They have been awarded weekly prize money of 1,000,000 Yuan ($155,000).

At the end of the third week, LGD Gaming topped the points table with a total of 61 kills and 131 points to their name. The Chosen, based on their placement points, secured second place with 39 kills and 108 points.

RNG grabbed third position with 53 kills and 100 points, while Team SMG secured fourth place, also with 100 points. Thanks to the final match win, Fan-favorite Nova XQF grabbed the fifth spot with 97 points, while another fan favorite, Four Angry Men had an ordinary week as they finished in thirteenth place with 43 points.

Top 5 Players from PEL week 3 Finals

SMG FlowerC was awarded the MVP title in the third week of PEL season 2, as he secured 23 kills with an average survival time of 19:43 minutes. LGD Suki took the second top fragger with 21 kills followed by Paraboy and 77H with 20 frags each.

The first match, played on Miramar, was won by TJB with eight frags, followed by RNG with seven frags. STE eliminated eight enemies from the lobby, with star player Wyy bagging seven kills to be awarded the MVP title.

RNG emerged victorious in the second match, played on Miramar, with 13 kills where 77H alone took five kills. They were followed by LGD and The Chosen with eight and six frags respectively.

STE claimed the third match, played on the rain forest map of Sanhok, with nine eliminations. They were followed by The Chosen and Team Weibo, in that order, with five kills each.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by LGD with ten kills. Nova XQF grabbed the second spot with six frags while Show Time and Team SMG grabbed five kills each.

The fifth and final match of the day was won by fan-favorite Nova XQF with eight kills, and Paraboy alone picked up five kills. They were followed by RNG with nine kills. LGD eliminated eight enemies from the lobby.