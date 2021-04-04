PUBG Mobile: LGD Gaming crowned PEL 2021 Season 1 week 4 champions

The final day of the fourth week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 1 has concluded with LGD Gaming emerging as weekly champions. The team was awarded 1,000,000 Yuan ($ 153,000) in prize money.

LGD Gaming

At the end of week 4 of PEL 2021 season 1, LGD topped the weekly points table with a total of 67 kills and 124 points. Following them closely was the week 1 champion TEC with 54 kills and 102 points.

TJB grabbed the third position in the second week with 36 kills and 94 points. Their star player, Only S, bagged the MVP award for the weekly finals.

Top 5 kill leaders From PEL week 4 Finals

LGD ChengC topped the overall kill chart with 23 frags, followed by his teammate Suki, who eliminated 21 enemies. Star player Paraboy also made it to the list with 15 frags.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 4 finals: Overall standings

Nova emerged as winners in the first match on Miramar with six kills, while Show Time and The Chosen finished behind it in second place with six and nine frags.

The second match, played on Miramar, was won by LGD with 13 kills. It was followed by RNG and All Gamers with nine and four frags.

Nova XQF claimed the third match of the day, played on Sanhok, with eight frags. Q9 and LGD finished behind it with seven and five frags each. Q9 Yzz was awarded the MVP title after eliminating five enemies.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was clinched by The Chosen with eight frags, followed by Team Game and Team Weibo with seven and five kills. RNG 98k bagged the MVP award with four frags.

The fifth and final match on Erangel saw Team Weibo emerging as winners with 10 kills, followed by Team Game with six frags.