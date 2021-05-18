PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 3 teams, format and schedule

The third week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 is set to take place from May 20th to May 23rd.

PEL is a major Game for Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) esports tournament for the Chinese region. The first season of the 2021 circuit, i.e., PEL 2021 S1, was won by Team Weibo.

The five-week-long league stage of the tournament will conclude on June 6th and will be followed by the finals from June 10th to June 13th.

Team weibo

Team Weibo emerged as the weekly champions in the second week of the tournament, winning 1,000,000 Yuan ($155,000) in prize money. They dominated the weekly finals and had a 52-point lead over second-placed Nova XQF.

The Chosen and JDE, who couldn't qualify in the first weekly finals, secured third and fourth place, respectively. RNG 77H bagged the MVP award for the second weekly finals with 20 frags.

PEL 2021 Season 2 regular season overall standings after week 2 (based on weekly Point System)

Nova XQF leads the overall standings after two weeks of play with 36 points (16 from week 1 and 20 from week 2), followed by Team Weibo and LGD with 30 points each.

Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 schedule

Day 1 (May 20th, Thursday)

The teams from the second weekly finals will battle it out on the first day for five qualification berths in the third weekly finals. The bottom ten teams will be relegated to the second day.

PEL 2021 S2 Week 3 Day 1 teams

1. Team Weibo

2. LGD

3. Nova XQF

4. Six Two Eight (STE)

5. JD Esports

6. Team SMG

7. Titan Esports Club

8. TJB

9. Show Time

10. Team Game

11. Q9

12. Royal Never Give Up (RNG)

13. Tianba

14. The Chosen

15. ACT Gaming

PEL 2021 S2 Week 3 Day 2 (May 21st, Friday)

The bottom ten teams from Week 3 Day 1, along with the bottom five teams from Week 2 Day 1 (AG, 4am, Team Pai, DKG and RSG), will battle for the ten qualification spots in the third weekly finals.

PEL 2021 S2 Week 3 Day 3/Day 4 (May 22nd and 23rd, Saturday and Sunday)

The top fifteen teams of the week will compete for the 1 million Yuan weekly prize pool. Only the points accumulated in the weekly finals will be considered in the overall weekly rankings.

Week 3 daily match schedule

Miramar: FPP

Miramar: FPP

Sanhok: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP