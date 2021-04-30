PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 teams, schedule, and format announced

The second season of the Peacekeeper Elite 2021 Season 2 (PEL 2021 S2), the official tournament for Game For Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile), is commencing from today, 30th April.

Twenty teams will battle it out over five weeks of league stages, which will conclude on 6th June. The top 15 teams from the league stages will qualify for the Finals, which is scheduled from 10th to 13th June.

Format of the PEL 2021 S2:

The tournament follows the same format as of the previous season (PEL 2021 Season 1). Day 1 is the Qualification day, where the top 15 teams will compete for 5 weekly finals spots. Day 2 is the elimination day, where the bottom 10 teams from Day 1, along with the bottom 5 teams from the previous season/week, will compete for 10 weekly finals slots.

Weekly Finals will take place on Day 3 and Day 4. Only points accumulated in the weekly finals will be considered towards the overall rankings.

A total of five matches will be played daily in FPP mode, spread across three maps.

Invited teams for the PEL 2021 Season 2:-

1. Nova XQF

2. Royal Never Give Up (RNG)

3. Four Angry Men (4 AM)

4. Six Two Eight (STE)

5. Team Pai

6. JD Esports

7. Qing Jiu Club (Q9)

8. LGD Gaming

9. Team Game

10. All Gamers

11. ACT Gaming

12. The Chosen

13. Show Time

14. Tianba

15. Da Kun Gaming(DKG)

16. Team Weibo

17. Regan S Gaming(RSG)

18. Titan Esports Club(TEC)

19. Still Moving Under Gunfire(SMG)

20. Tong Jia Bao Esports(TJB)

In 2021, a total of four seasons of PEL will be conducted. The first season was won by Team Weibo, who also won the PEI (Peacek Elite Asia Invitational) 2021 that concluded yesterday.

Fan-favorites Four Angry Men (4 AM) had a horrendous Season 1, as they failed to qualify for the finals.