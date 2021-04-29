PUBG Mobile: Team Weibo crowned PEI 2021 champions 

The third and final day of the Peace Elite Asia Invitational (PEI) 2021 came to an end today. After a tightly contested fight between the teams, Team Weibo from China was crowned the champions of the event.

The team played exceptionally well throughout the competition and secured a total of six Chicken Dinners out of the 15 matches they engaged in. They were awarded the winner's prize of ¥1,200,000 ($185,217).

Huya FA

Huya FA, the Chinese team who had qualified for the tournament through PEI 2021 wildcard, finished as the runner-up in the competition. The team ended up with a total of 180 points, with 89 kills on their tally. They won the second place prize of ¥500,000 ($77,174).

Zeus ESports

Mongolian team Zeus Esports also performed quite well in the tournament and secured third place with 164 points. They ended up winning a total of ¥350,000 ($27,783).

BBZ was the MVP of PEI 2021

PEI 2021 overall standings:

PEI 2021 overall standings

The final day started with the first match being played on Miramar. This match was claimed by the Vietnamese squad, Team HVNB, with seven kills. Following them in second place was Bigetron RA from Indonesia with 14 kills. The third place in this match went to Power888KPS from Thailand, who secured five frags.

The second and third matches of the day, being played on maps Miramar and Sanhok, were won by Team Weibo from China and Geek Fam from Indonesia, with 11 and five kills respectively.

The fourth match of the day saw Team Reject from Japan claim their first Chicken Dinner of the tournament with seven kills. Power888KPS finished second in this match, while Team HVNB finished third.

The fifth and final match of the day was claimed by Huya FA with 17 kills. This amazing performance by the Chinese team propelled them to second place in the overall standings. Team Weibo finished second in this match, while Team RNG finished third, unfortunately, missing out on a podium finish by the narrowest of margins.