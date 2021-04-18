PUBG Mobile: Team Weibo crowned PEL 2021 Season 1 champions

The Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 1 Finals concluded today, with Team Weibo emerging as champions. Along with the ultimate title they have also been awarded whopping prize money of 2,000,000 Yuan (306K USD).

Team RNG

At the end of the finals, Team Weibo topped the overall standings with 86 kills and 224 points, while Royal Never Give Up (RNG) finished in the second spot with 106 kills and 207 points and won 500,000 Yuan (76K USD) in prize money. These two top teams also qualify for the Peace Elite Asia Invitational 2021, which is scheduled to take place from 27 to 29 April.

PEL 2021 Season 1 MVP

Team Pai secured the third spot with 87 kills and 206 points. Fan-favorite Nova XQF finished in fifth place with 187 points while League stage champions Six Two Eight (STE) at 13th place with 103 points.

PEL 2021 Season 1 Grand Finals overall standings

Day 4 of the finals started with Team Pai winning the first match played on Miramar with seven kills. However, Team Game topped the points table with 14 frags. Nova XQF secured third place with 10 eliminations.

Show Time won the second match with 12 kills. RNG and LGD followed them in second and third place with 12 and eight kills.

Royal Never Give Up (RNG) won the third match on Sanhok with nine kills. They were followed by Team Weibo and Q9, with six frags each. Q9 Yzz bagged the MVP title with six frags.

The fourth match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was won by Team Game with seven frags. TEC secured second place while Q9 claimed the third spot.

The fifth and final match of the day was won by Team Weibo with four frags as they played passively to maintain their top position. STE secured second place in the match with six kills, followed by Q9 with nine eliminations.

Top 5 kill leaders From PEL S1 Finals