PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 1 Grand Finals teams, schedule and format

The league stage of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 1 recently came to an end.

The top 15 teams from the league stage have qualified for the grand finals.

PEL 2021 Season 1 League Stage Overall standings (based on a weekly point system)

Six to Eight, popularly known as Team STE, won the league stage of the tournament.

The Chosen finished in second place, while Titan Esports Club (TEC) followed close behind in third place.

Nova Paraboy was crowned the MVP of the regular season

Shockingly, defending champions (Winners of PEL Season 3 2020) 4 Angry Men (4 AM) were eliminated during the group stage as they finished in 16th place.

Da Kun Gaming, Regans Gaming, Team ACT and JD Esports also failed to make it to the finals.

PEL 2021 Season 1 finals

The PEL 2021 finals are scheduled to be held between April 15th and April 18th. The finals will feature a total of 20 matches, with 5 matches to be played each day.

The winners of the finals will qualify for the Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC) 2021, which is slated to be held in July this year. The top two teams will qualify for the Peacekeeper Asia Invitational (PEI 2021), which is scheduled to be held from April 27th to April 29th.

Qualified teams for the PEL Season 1 finals

1.) Six to Eight ( STE)

2.) The Chosen (TC)

3.) Titan Esports Club (TEC)

4.) LGD Gaming (LGD)

5.) Team Weibo (WBG)

6.) Nova Esports (NV)

7.) Qing Jiu Club (Q9)

8.) Tong Jia Bao Esports (TJB)

9.) All Gamers (AG)

10.) Still Moving Under Gunfire (SMG)

11.) Tianba

12.) Team Game (TMG)

13.) Royal Never Give Up (RNG)

14.) Team Pai

15.) ShowTime (ST)