PUBG Mobile: PEI 2021 Teams, format and schedule revealed

The PUBG Mobile Esports 2021 season is in full swing right now. With the first half of the season almost over, regional competitions around the world have ended. The focus is shifting towards the upcoming international tournaments. The latest entry into the long list of tournaments is the Peacekeeper Elite Asia Invitational (PEI), an Asian Invitational tournament where qualified and invited teams from the Asian circuit will face-off for a massive prize pool of CNY 3,000,000 (USD 456,795).
The prestigious tournament will be played in FPP mode on Game for Peace, the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile. PEI will be held online from the 27th to the 29th April 2021 and will feature 15 teams and 15 matches.
PUBG Mobile: Invited teams for the Peacekeeper Elite Asia Invitational (PEI) 2021
From Peacekeeper Elite League 2021: Season 1 (PEL S1)
1.) Team Weibo - Winners - China
2.) Royal Never Give Up (Runner-Ups) - China
Nova Esports and 4am, unfortunately, failed to qualify for the event after an average showing during the first season of PEL 2021.
From PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia: Season 3 Finals (PMPL SA S3):
3.) DRS Gaming (Winners) - Nepal
4.) Zeus Esports (Runner-Ups) - Mongolia
From PUBG Mobile Pro League Thailand: Season 3 League (PMPL TH S3 League):
5.) Valdus the Murder (League Winners) -Thailand
6.) Power888KPS (League Runner-Ups)- Thailand
From PUBG Mobile Pro League Indonesia: Season 3 Finals (PMPL ID S3):
7.) Geek Fam ID (Winners) - Indonesia
8.) Bigetron RA (Runner-Ups) - Indonesia
From PUBG Mobile Pro League Malaysia-Singapore: Season 3 League (PMPL MYSG S3 League):
9.) Dingoz MPX (League Winners) - Malaysia
10.) Team Secret (League Runner-up) - Malaysia
From PUBG Mobile Pro League Vietnam: Season 3 Finals (PMPL Vietnam S3 League):
11.) HVNB (League Winners) - Vietnam
12.) Eagle Esport (League Runner-up) - Vietnam
From PUBG Mobile Japan League:
13.) Team REJECT - Japan
From PUBG Mobile Street Challenge 2020 Second Half (PMSC 2020 2nd Half):
14.) Warriors Esports (Winners) - South Korea
The winner of the Peace Elite New Divison League (PEN 2nd Divison) China, will qualify as the 15th team for the tournament.
Format of the tournament:
The tournament will go on for a period of 3 days with each day having a total of 5 matches to be played in Miramar, Sanhok and Erangel.
The following points system will be followed throughout the tournament:
- 1st Place -12 points
- 2nd Place -10 points
- 3rd Place - 8 points
- 4th Place - 7 points
- 5th Place - 6 points
- 6th Place - 4 points
- 7th and 8th Place - 2 points
- 9th and 11th Place - 1 point
- 12th to 15th Place - 0 points
For kill points, each kill secured in the first and the second circle will be worth 2 points while the kills gained in the rest of the circles will be worth a single point.
With such a huge prize pool on the line and China being the strongest region in PUBG Mobile Esports, all the teams will be eagerly waiting to make their mark.