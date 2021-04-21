PUBG Mobile: PEI 2021 Teams, format and schedule revealed

The PUBG Mobile Esports 2021 season is in full swing right now. With the first half of the season almost over, regional competitions around the world have ended. The focus is shifting towards the upcoming international tournaments. The latest entry into the long list of tournaments is the Peacekeeper Elite Asia Invitational (PEI), an Asian Invitational tournament where qualified and invited teams from the Asian circuit will face-off for a massive prize pool of CNY 3,000,000 (USD 456,795).

The prestigious tournament will be played in FPP mode on Game for Peace, the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile. PEI will be held online from the 27th to the 29th April 2021 and will feature 15 teams and 15 matches.

PUBG Mobile: Invited teams for the Peacekeeper Elite Asia Invitational (PEI) 2021

From Peacekeeper Elite League 2021: Season 1 (PEL S1)

1.) Team Weibo - Winners - China

2.) Royal Never Give Up (Runner-Ups) - China

Nova Esports and 4am, unfortunately, failed to qualify for the event after an average showing during the first season of PEL 2021.

From PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia: Season 3 Finals (PMPL SA S3):

3.) DRS Gaming (Winners) - Nepal

4.) Zeus Esports (Runner-Ups) - Mongolia

From PUBG Mobile Pro League Thailand: Season 3 League (PMPL TH S3 League):

5.) Valdus the Murder (League Winners) -Thailand

6.) Power888KPS (League Runner-Ups)- Thailand

From PUBG Mobile Pro League Indonesia: Season 3 Finals (PMPL ID S3):

7.) Geek Fam ID (Winners) - Indonesia

8.) Bigetron RA (Runner-Ups) - Indonesia

From PUBG Mobile Pro League Malaysia-Singapore: Season 3 League (PMPL MYSG S3 League):

9.) Dingoz MPX (League Winners) - Malaysia

10.) Team Secret (League Runner-up) - Malaysia

From PUBG Mobile Pro League Vietnam: Season 3 Finals (PMPL Vietnam S3 League):

11.) HVNB (League Winners) - Vietnam

12.) Eagle Esport (League Runner-up) - Vietnam

From PUBG Mobile Japan League:

13.) Team REJECT - Japan

From PUBG Mobile Street Challenge 2020 Second Half (PMSC 2020 2nd Half):

14.) Warriors Esports (Winners) - South Korea

The winner of the Peace Elite New Divison League (PEN 2nd Divison) China, will qualify as the 15th team for the tournament.

Format of the tournament:

The tournament will go on for a period of 3 days with each day having a total of 5 matches to be played in Miramar, Sanhok and Erangel.

The following points system will be followed throughout the tournament:

1st Place -12 points

2nd Place -10 points

3rd Place - 8 points

4th Place - 7 points

5th Place - 6 points

6th Place - 4 points

7th and 8th Place - 2 points

9th and 11th Place - 1 point

12th to 15th Place - 0 points

For kill points, each kill secured in the first and the second circle will be worth 2 points while the kills gained in the rest of the circles will be worth a single point.

With such a huge prize pool on the line and China being the strongest region in PUBG Mobile Esports, all the teams will be eagerly waiting to make their mark.