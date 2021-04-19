PUBG Mobile: DRS Gaming crowned PMPL Season 3 South Asia champions

The fourth and final day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 South Asia grand finals came to an end today. After a nail-biting finish in the final match, DRS Gaming from Nepal secured the championship with 273 points and 115 kills.

Tournament favorites Zeus Esports from Mongolia played impressively as well and finished in second spot with 271 points and 142 kills. 7Sea Esports finished in the third spot with 194 points and 104 kills.

The top nine teams from the overall leaderboards also qualified for the upcoming PMPL Regional Finals, which are scheduled to start on May 14th 2021.Skylight Gaming (ex abrupt slayers) has been invited to regional Finals as the PMPL SA Season 2 Champion.

DRS Gaming and Zeus ESports also qualifed for the PEI 2021.

PMPL Season 3 South Asia Grand Finals Overall standings

The day started with the first match being played on Erangel. This match was claimed by Zeus Esports with 12 kills to its name. Following it in second place was DRS Gaming with seven kills. Venom Legends finished third in this match with two kills.

The second and third matches of the day were played on Miramar and Sanhok and won by PN Crew and Carnage Esports with 10 and nine kills to its names.

The fourth and fifth matches of the day played on Erangel and Miramar were won by R3D Esports and Trained to Kill with 10 and 11 kills.

Heading into the final match both Zeus Esports and DRS Gaming had an equal number of points. In the sixth and final match of the day, A1 Esports 1952 secured the chicken dinner with nine kills.

DRS Gaming used the survivor's tactic and finished second in this match without any frag. StalwartxFlex finished in third spot in this match with 13 kills to their name.

Godless

In the overall kill leaderboards, Godless from Zeus Esports finished at the top with 40 kills and 8781 damage. He was awarded the MVP's prize of $1000.

PMPL Finals MVP Ranking

With the South Asian Finals over the Top 9 qualified teams will be looking forward to the PMPL: South Asia Regional finals. The fans of these teams will be rooting for them in the upcoming competitions.