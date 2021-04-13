PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 South Asia Grand Finals Teams, Prize pool distribution and format revealed

The League Stages of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South Asian region third season concluded on 11 April with Mongolian team Zeus Esports emerging as champions.

The Pro League is the marquee event boasting the top 20 teams from south Asian region. It features top teams from Bangladesh, Nepal, South Asia Wildcard, Mongolia and Pakistan.

PMPL Season 3 South Asia Schedule

The finals of the tournament will be from 15 to 18 April. The top 16 teams in the tournament will battle for a massive prize pool and title in online-only mode. A total of 20 matches will be played across three maps spread over four days.

Qualified teams for PMPL Season 3 South Asia Finals

1. Zeus Esports (Mongolia)

2. Trained to Kill (Nepal)

3. A1 Esports (Bangladesh)

4. DRS Gaming (Nepal)

5. 7 Sea Esports (Nepal & Bangladesh)

6. Venom Legends (Bangladesh)

7. Skylightz Gaming (Nepal)

8. Deadeyes Guys (Nepal)

9. Carnage Esports (Nepal)

10. PN Crew (Nepal)

11. GRxHigh Voltage (Nepal)

12. Team F4 (Pakistan)

13. Stalwart Flex (Pakistan)

14. R3d Esports (Pakistan)

15. A1 Esports1952 (Bangladesh)

16. SEAL Esports (South Asia Wildcard)

XB Blood Legion, INES, and Future Station from Bangladesh along with SEAL Nine from SA Wildcard couldn't qualify for the finals.

Skylightz Gaming (Abrupt Slayers), the defending champions of the ProLeague, performed ordinarily in the league stages and secured 7th place. It will be interesting to see whether they or any other team can challenge Zeus Esports in the finals, who are not just aggressive but consistent as well.

The top three fraggers in the League stages were also from Zeus Esports as they shared 335 kills amongst them. Popular player Godless topped the kills chart with 122 frags followed by his teammate Icy and Zyoll with 113 and 100 kills respectively.

PMPL Season 3 South Asia Format

The top nine teams from PMPL S3 SA Finals will qualify for the Regional Finals which is scheduled from 14 to 16 May.

Skylightz Gaming, champion of the last PMPL, is directly invited to the regional finals.

Prize pool distribution for the PMPL Season 3 South Asia

PMPL Season 3 South Asia Prize Pool Distribution

The tournament features a total prize pool of $150,000 divided as given below:

1st place: $10000

2nd place: $6500

3rd place: $5000

4th place: $4000

5th place: $3,750

6th place: $3500

7th place: $3250

8th place: $3000

9th place: $2750

10th place: $2500

11th place: $2250

12th place: $2000

13th place: $1750

14th place: $1500

15th place: $1250

16th place: $1000

League Play Attendence:$2500

Most Valuable Player: $1000

WWCD(Every Match): $1000