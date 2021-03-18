PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3 South Asia: Teams, schedule and format announced

Following the conclusion of the Club Open tournaments in Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Wildcard South Asia, PUBG Mobile Esports is now gearing up for the next major tournament, i.e, the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 South Asia.

The event will begin on March 23rd, 2021, and will go on till April 18th, 2021. The tournament will be played in two stages: the league stage and the grand finals.

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 South Asia league stage

The three-week league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 South Asia will follow the same pattern as the 2020 World League.

All 20 teams will battle on the first two days of the week (league play) to qualify for the Super Weekend (weekly finals). The top 16 teams will move to the Super Weekend.

Only the points accumulated in the Super Weekend will be counted in the overall points table.

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 South Asia grand finals

The grand finals will be played from April 15th to April 18th. In this stage, the top 16 teams from the league stage will battle it out for the ultimate title and prize pool.

PMPL South Asia Season 3 Schedule

Regional Finals

The regional finals are scheduled to take place from May 13th to May 16th.

The top nine teams from the PMPL South Asia Season 3 grand finals will qualify for the regional finals.

Participating teams in the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3 South Asia

Road to PMPL South Asia Season 3

The top eight teams from the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 South Asia league stage are directly invited to the PMPL Season 3 SA.

Zeus Esports, a Mongolian team from the Wildcard region, is also invited to the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3 South Asia. They secured a third-place finish at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 finals.

The top eleven teams from four different Club Open finals in the South Asian region also qualify for the Pro League. This includes the top three teams from PMCO 2021 Spring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, along with the top two teams from PMCO Wildcard South Asia.

Invited Teams for PMPL South Asia Season 3

Deadeyes Guys (Nepal) Trained to Kill (Nepal) A1 Esports (Bangladesh) DRS Gaming (Nepal) 7 Sea Esports (Nepal & Bangladesh) Venom Legends (Bangladesh) Abrupt Slayers (Nepal) Futurestation Esports (Bangladesh) Zeus Esports (PMGC Season Zero)

Qualified teams for PMPL Season 3 South Asia

Carnage Esports (Nepal) PN Crew (Nepal) GRxHigh Voltage (Nepal) Team F4 (Pakistan) Stalwart Flex (Pakistan) R3d Esports (Pakistan) XB Blood Legion (Bangaldesh) Inertia Esports (Bangladesh) A1 Esports1952 (Bangladesh) SEAL Esports (South Asia Wildcard) SEAL Nine (South Asia Wildcard)