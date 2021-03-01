PUBG Mobile : Team F4 Crowned PMCO Spring Split 2021 Pakistan Champions

The finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO): Spring Split 2021 Pakistan has concluded. Team F4 has been crowned champions. The top three teams from the tournament have qualified for the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 3.

Two teams, namely 247 gaming and Portal Esports, were disqualified from the finals for violating a set of tournament rules.The Club Open tournament provides a perfect platform for amateur and semi-pro teams to prove their mettle and perform against the best.

PMCO Spring split 2021 Pakistan Finals Overall standings

At the end of the fifth day, Team F4 emerged as the table-toppers with 110 kills and 250 points. Following them in second place was Stalwart Flex with 103 kills and 212 points. The third place was claimed by R3d Esports with 95 Kills and 204 points.

PMCO Spring Split 2021 Pakistan finals day 5

The first match played on Erangel was won by Team Bablu with 14 frags, Team Tuf claimed the second match at Sanhok with seven kills.

R3Gicide emerged victorious in the third match played on Miramar with 12 kills. R3d Esports won the last match in Erangel with 10 kills.

Teams Qualified for the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 3

1. Team F4

2. Stalwart Flex

3. R3d Esports

PMPL South Asia Season 3

Prize Pool Distribution of PMCO Spring Split 2021 Pakistan Finals :-

1st Place(Winner): $3,900- Team F4

2nd Place(1st Runners-Up): $2,300- Stalwart Flex

3rd Place: $1,900- R3d Esports

4th Place: $1,600- Team Tuf

5th Place: $1,450- Magnus Esports

6th Place: $1,400- Free style

7th Place: $1,350- R3gicide

8th Place: $1,300- NFPxSky Esports

9th Place: $1,250- Team H2e

10th Place: $1,200- Team Bablu

11th Place: $1,150- North Esports

12th Place: $1,150- The Grounders

13th Place: $1,150- Zarar Esports

14th Place: $1,100- StarxOps

