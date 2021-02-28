PUBG Mobile: XB Blood Legion crowned PMCO Spring Split 2021 Bangladesh Champions

The finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO): Spring Split 2021 Bangla have concluded, with XB Blood Legion emerging as champions. The top three teams from the tournament have qualified for the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 3.

The PUBG Mobile Club Open is the first major tournament of the 2021 esports circuit. To facilitate more countries in its roadmap, PUBG Mobile is organizing Club Open tournament in 27 regions around the world. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $1,642,400, while the Bangladesh circuit boasts a $29,200 prize pool.

PMCO Spring split 2021 Bangladesh Finals overall standings

At the end of the fifth day, XB Blood Legion emerged as the table-toppers with 147 kills and 288 points. Following them in second place was Inertia Esports with 105 kills and 216 points. The third place was claimed by A1Esports1952 with 88 Kills and 195 points.

PMCO Spring Split 2021 Bangladesh finals day 5

The first match played on Erangel was won by XB Blood Legion with 18 eliminations. A1Esports1952 claimed the second match at Sanhok with 12 kills.

Wolves Black Diamond emerged victorious in the third match with 15 kills. Exentric Infinity won the last match in Erangel with 11 kills.

Teams Qualified for the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 3

1. XB Blood Legion

2. Inertia Esports

3. A1 Esports1952

The top three teams from the Club Open finals of Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, along with the top two teams from Wildcard South Asia will qualify for the PMPL SA S3 where they will battle against 11 invited teams from the region.

Prizepool distribution of the PMCO South Asia Bangladesh

PMCO Spring Split Bangladesh Prize pool

1st Place(Winner): $3,900- XB Blood Legion

2nd Place(1st Runners-Up): $2,300-Inertia Esports

3rd Place: $1,900- A1 Esports 1952

4th Place: $1,600- Gods Reborn

5th Place: $1,450- LoG1 Esports

6th Place: $1,400- KS Axe

7th Place: $1,350- Exentric Infinity

8th Place: $1,300-ERZxTRZ Esports

9th Place: $1,250- AGxT9 axe

10th Place: $1,200- SLX Ironic

11th Place: $1,150- IPGx4arc

12th Place: $1,150-Wolves Black Diamond

13th Place: $1,150- XCxVse Esports

14th Place: $1,100-Infernal Parasite Gx

15th Place: $1,100- ALxK9 Esports

16th Place: $1,100- Max Esports

