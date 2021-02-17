PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 South Asia invited teams and qualification process revealed

The 2021 PUBG Mobile Esports circuit has kicked off with the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021. With the addition of seven new pro leagues, more countries are now being covered in this year's edition of PUBG Mobile Esports.

The South Asian region is one of the important regions for PUBG Mobile Esports as it is one of the biggest in terms of active players.

PMPL Season 2: South Asia featured teams from only three countries: Nepal, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Road to PMPL season 3

This time, PMPL Season 3: South Asia will see the addition of one new region: South Asia. A total of 20 teams will battle in PMPL Season 3: South Asia, out of which nine top teams from various regions will be invited.

The top eight teams from PMPL Season 2: South Asia League Stages are directly invited to the PMPL Season 3: South Asia. Apart from them, the Mongolian team Zeus Esports will also be invited. They recently secured a third-place finish in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship: Finals 2020.

Abrupt Slayers won the PMPL Season 2: South Asia finals, while Deadeyes Guys were the table-toppers in the league stages.

Abrupt Slayers, DRS Gaming, and A1 Esports qualified for the PMGC League stages, the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament ever.

The invited teams for PMPL Season 2: South Asia

1. Deadeyes Guys (Nepal)

2. Trained to Kill (Nepal)

3. A1 Esports (Bangladesh)

4. DRS Gaming (Nepal)

5. 7 Sea Esports (Nepal & Bangladesh)

6. Venom Legends (Bangladesh)

7. Abrupt Slayers (Nepal)

8. Futurestation Esports (Bangladesh)

9. Zeus Esports(PMGC Season Zero)

Qualification scenario from the PMCO Spring Split 2021

Apart from the nine invitees, 11 top teams from different PMCO will also qualify for the PMPL SA 2021. Their distribution is as follows:

Top three teams from PMCO Pakistan 2021: spring split

Top three teams from PMCO Bangladesh 2021: spring split

Top three teams from PMCO Nepal 2021: spring split

Top two teams from Wildcard South Asia