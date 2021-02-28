Seal Esports crowned PMCO Spring Split 2021 South Asia wildcard champions

The finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO): Spring Split 2021 South Asia Wildcard have concluded with SEAL Esports emerging as champions.

A total of 20 matches were played over a span of five days among the top 16 teams of the region. The top two teams from the tournament have qualified for the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 3.

PMCO Spring split 2021 South Asia wildcard Finals Overall standings

At the end of the fifth day, SEAL Esports emerged as table-toppers with 113 kills and 234 points. Following them in second place was SEAL Nine with 92 kills and 188 points. Third place was claimed by Bear with 96 Kills and 187 points.

The PUBG Mobile tournament, taking place in 27 regions around the world, has been allocated a massive prize-pool of $1,642,400.

The South Asian belt, which further consists of four regions(Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Asia Wildcard), has been allocated a prize pool of $1,16,800, with each region receiving a total of $29,200.

Teams that have qualified for the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 3:

1. SEAL Esports

2. SEAL Nine

The top three teams from the Club Open finals of Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, along with the top two teams from Wildcard South Asia will qualify for the PMPL SA S3. There, they will battle against the 11 invited teams from the region.

Road to PMPL South Asia season 3

Prizepool Distribution of the PMCO South Asia Wildcard

The tournament had a total prize pool of $29,200