PUBG Mobile : Carnage ESports crowned PMCO Spring Split 2021 Nepal Champions

The fifth and final day of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2021 Finals Nepal came to an end today. After an exhilarating day filled with action and thrill, Carnage Esports, the team dominating the Nepalese PMCO since the Group Stages, emerged as champions. The top three teams qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia scheduled to be held later this split.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile : Team F4 Crowned PMCO Spring Split 2021 Pakistan Champions

PMCO Spring split 2021 Nepal Finals Overall standings

Carnage Esports, who showed fantastic skill and game sense throughout the tournament, secured five chicken dinners in 20 matches played in the Grand Finals. The team secured a total of 112 kills and 259 points. The runner-up of the tournament, PN Crew, also put on consistent performances, bagging a total of 95 kills and 202 points. The third place in the tournament went to GRxHighVoltage who secured 74 frags and 181 points under their belt.

PMCO Spring split 2021 Nepal Finals Overall standings

PMCO Spring Split Finals 2021 Day 5 Match Summary:

The first game of the fifth day was played on Erangel. The veteran Nepalese team Elementrix secured a chicken dinner in this match with a total of eight kills. Following them in second place was Team Cops with seven frags. PWP Esports finished third with 11 kills to their name.

The second and third matches played on Sanhok and Miramar were won by Trust D Process and Elementrix with six and 11 kills to their name respectively. Going into the final match, Elementrix, who were not performing to their full potential until the start of the day, had a new spark of life and climbed up the leaderboards to the 4th position placing themselves as the contenders for the top three spots.

The fifth and final map of the day and the tournament, played on Erangel, was won again by Trust D Process with eight kills to their name. Following them in second place was Ruthless Aggressive Warriors with 12 frags. VIBES Esports finished third with a total of nine frags to their name.

The match proved to be a heartbreak for Team Elementrix who had an outside chance of qualification in the PMPL: South Asia. They fell short in the final match, getting eliminated early with only a single However, GRxHighVoltage managed to hold onto their third spot by finishing 4th in the match.

Advertisement

Top 5 Players from PMCO Nepal Finals

Teams Qualified for the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 3

1. Carnage Esports

2. PN Crew

3. GRxHigh Voltage

These teams will join the teams qualified and invited from other regions of the South Asian belt (Pakistan, Bangladesh SA: Wildcard) to compete in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3: South Asia.

Also Read: Seal Esports crowned PMCO Spring Split 2021 South Asia wildcard champions

PMPl South Asia Season 3

Prizepool distribution of the PMCO Spring Split Nepal:

1st Place(Winner): $3,900- Carnage Esports

Advertisement

2nd Place(1st Runners-Up): $2,300- PN Crew

3rd Place(2nd Runner-Up): $1,900- GRxHighVoltage

4th Place: $1,600- Elementrix

5th Place: $1,450- Ruthless Aggressive Warriors

6th Place: $1,400- JyanMaara

7th Place: $1,350- VIBES Esports

8th Place: $1,300- Team Cops

9th Place: $1,250- Trust D Process

10th Place: $1,200- PWP Esports

11th Place: $1,150- Dream Hackers

12th Place: $1,150- IEkta Esports

13th Place: $1,150-KWIN Esports

14th Place: $1,100- Hype

15th Place: $1,100-Harame

16th Place: $1,100- H20 Esports

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: XB Blood Legion crowned PMCO Spring Split 2021 Bangladesh Champions

Also Read: 5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile under 200 MB in 2021