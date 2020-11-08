PUBG Mobile: Abrupt Slayers crowned PMPL Season 2 South Asia champions

The final day of the PMPL Season 2 South Asia Grand Finals concluded with Abrupt Slayers emerging as champions. The tournament featured the top 16 teams from Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, all fighting it out for a $142,500 prize pool and further qualification. The finals started on 5th November and ended today, i.e., 8th November.

PMPL Season 2 South Asia finals overall standings (top eight)

In the overall leaderboard of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 South Asia finals, Abrupt Slayers scored 212 points with 91 kills. Following this team was the runner-up, DRS Gaming, with 98 kills and 207 points, while A1 Esports grabbed third place with 91 kills and 189 points.

7Sea Esports made a comeback to finish in the fourth place with 176 points and 74 kills, while DRS Nima was awarded the MVP of the finals gong with 5953 damage and 30 kills.

PMPL Season 2 South Asia finals overall standings (bottom eight)

The top three teams from the PMPL Season 2 South Asia qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 (PMGC 2020), a 2 million USD global event scheduled from 24th November to 20th December, in which the top 24 teams around the world will battle it out.

The teams qualified for PMGC 2020 from the PMPL Season 2 South Asia are:

Abrupt Slayers DRS Gaming A1 Esports

The fourth and final day of the PMPL Season 2 South Asia started with Team Bablu winning the first match on Erangel with 11 kills. The second match, played on Vikendi, was claimed by DRS Gaming with 12 frags.

The third and fourth matches, played on Erangel and Miramar, were claimed by Team T2Ksg and Abrupt Slayers with 14 and ten kills each.

The fifth and final game of the day, and the PMPL Season 2 South Asia, was played on Erangel and saw VTN Jyanmaara come out on top with nine eliminations.

Top 5 kill leaders from Finals

The regular season of the PMPL Season 2 South Asia concluded on 1st November, with Deadeyes Guys winning the league stage. This phase of the event began on 15th October, with 20 teams participating.