PUBG Mobile: Zeus Esports crowned PMPL Season 3 South Asia League stage champions

The league stages of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3: South Asian region concluded with Mongolian team Zeus Esports emerging as champions. They dominated the league stages from the first day with their aggressive game-style.

In the overall points table, ZeusEsports topped the points table with 241 kills and 447 points, followed by DRS Gaming with 180 kills and 392 points. Trained to Kill secured third place with 392 points, followed by Carnage Esports with 378 points.

The top 16 teams have qualified for the finals scheduled from April 15th to 18th. XB Blood Legion and INES, the PMCO Bangladesh champion and runners-up, along with SEAL Nine, the PMCO SA Wildcard runners-up, have been eliminated from the tournament.

Future Station, the invited team from Bangladesh, also couldn't qualify for the finals.

PMPL South Asia Season 3 super weekend 3: Overall standings

PMPL Season 3 South Asia league stage Overall standings

The first match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was won by Carnage Esports with a whopping 18 kills, followed by 7Sea Esports with six eliminations. Zeus got eliminated early but managed to grab 12 kills.

PMPL Season 3 South Asia league stage Overall standings

Carnage Esports clinched the second match, played on the desert map of Miramar, with 10 frags. It was followed by Skylight Gaming with 11 frags.

The third match, played once again on Erangel, was won by Zeus Esports with a whopping 20 frags, where Godless alone eliminated seven enemies. They were followed by Trained to Kill with 10 eliminations.

Advertisement

PN Crew emerged victorious in the fourth match on Sanhok with 11 frags, followed by Skylight and 7 Sea Esports with four and five frags.

The fifth and final match, played on Erangel, was claimed by Trained to Kill with 13 kills, followed by A1Esports with nine frags. 7Sea Esports grabbed the third spot with two frags.

Top 5 kill leaders

Top 5 kill leaders From PMPL League stage

1. Zeus Godless - 122 kills

2. Zeus Icy - 113 kills

3. Zeus Zyoll - 100 kills

4. Stalwart Crypto - 89 kills

5. Venom Steelshot - 89 kills.