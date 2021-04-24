Huya FA crowned champion of PEI wildcard, qualifies for PEI 2021

The Peace Elite Asia Invitational (PEI) 2021, a 3 million Yuan Asian Invitational tournament, is scheduled to take place from 27th to 29th of April.

The tournament will feature the top twelve teams from regional tournaments of Asia (PUBG Mobile), along with the top two teams from PEL 2021 S1.

Apart from these 14 teams, one team has directly qualified from the Peace Elite Asia Invitational Wildcard 2021. The tournament is organized for academy/underdog teams, as it will act as the perfect launchpad.

PEI Wildcard Format:

A total of 30 teams (Academy teams, PEL streaming platform teams, and New power League teams) competed for the one qualification berth in the Peace Elite Asia Invitational 2021.

Huya FA

The first two days, 22nd and 23rd of April, were the elimination rounds, after which the top 15 teams qualified for the finals that concluded today on 24th April. Streaming team Huya FA emerged as champions, and they have qualified for the Peace Elite Asia Invitational 2021.

PEI Wildcard Grand Finals overall standings:

At the end of the tournament, Huya FA topped the overall standings with 30 kills and 68 points, while Show Time Youth finished in the second spot with 34 kills and 67 points. Fan-favorite Nova Youth secured third place with 64 points.

PEI wildcard overall standings

The day started with Huya FA winning the first match played on Miramar with eight kill points. However, Nova Youth topped the points table with 11 kill points.

Lin Gan Esports won the second match with 12 kills points, and they were followed by Nova Youth with 8 frag points.

All Gamers Youth won the third match on Sanhok with six kills. However, Show Time Youth topped the points table with 12 kill points.

The fourth and fifth matches, both played on the classic map of Erangel, were again won by Huya FA, with four and 15 kill points respectively.

Peace Elite Asia Invitational 2021 Teams :

1.) Team Weibo - China

2.) Royal Never Give Up - China

3.) DRS Gaming - Nepal

4.) Zeus Esports - Mongolia

5.) Valdus the Murder -Thailand

6.) Power888KPS - Thailand

7.) Geek Fam ID - Indonesia

8.) Bigetron RA - Indonesia

9.) Dingoz MPX - Malaysia

10.) Team Secret - Malaysia

11.) HVNB - Vietnam

12.) Eagle Esport - Vietnam

13.) Team REJECT - Japan

14.) Warriors Esports - South Korea

15.) Huya FA - China (PEI wildcard champion)