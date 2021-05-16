PUBG Mobile: Team Weibo crowned PEL 2021 Season 2 week 2 champions 

The second week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 concluded with Team Weibo emerging as champions. Along with the weekly title, they were also awarded 1,000,000 Yuan ($155,000) in prize money.

At the end of the second weekly finals, Team Weibo leads the points table with a total of 74 kills and 156 points to their name. Fan-favorite Nova XQF secured second place with 51 kills and 104 points.

The Chosen grabbed third position with 41 kills and 103 points, while JDE secured fourth place with 94 points. LGD Gaming took the fifth spot with 93 points, while another fan-favorite, Six Two Eight (STE) secured eighth place with 77 points.

RNG 77H was awarded the MVP title for the first week of the PEL, as he secured 20 kills with an average survival time of 21:29 minutes.

The first match, played on Miramar, was won by Team Weibo with five frags, followed by The Chosen with eight frags. Nova XQF eliminated eight enemies from the lobby, with Yi bagging five kills to be awarded the MVP title.

JDE emerged victorious in the second match, played on Miramar, with 11 kills. They were followed by Team Weibo and LGD with eight and ten frags respectively. Q9 took five kills in the match.

STE claimed the third match, played on the rain forest map of Sanhok, with nine eliminations, who were followed by The Chosen and Team Weibo, in that order, with five kills each.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by Nova XQF with eight kills. However, TEC topped the points table with nine frags in the match. Team Weibo showed amazing consistency to grab eleven frags.

The fifth and final match of the day was once again won by Nova XQF with twelve kills, with Yi alone picking up five kills. They were followed by Show Time with seven kills. LGD eliminated nine enemies from the lobby. RNG 77H was awarded the MVP title for the match, as he eliminated four enemies.

