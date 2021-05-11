PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 2 teams, format and schedule

The second week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 will kick off on 13th May.

The five-week-long league stage of the PEL S2 started on 30th April and will end on 6th June. Meanwhile, the finals are scheduled to take place from 10th to 13th June.

TJB crowned PEL S2 Week 1 champions

TJB emerged as the weekly champions in the first week of the PEL 2021 S2. They were awarded 1,000,000 Yuan ($154,000) in prize money.

LGD led at the end of the first day. However, due to mediocre performances on the final day, they finished in second place.

Nova XQF finished in third place in the overall points table thanks to the sixth match, during which they registered 17 kills.

LGD Suki was the top fragger of the week with 25 frags.

Season 1 champions Team Weibo had an underwhelming first week as they finished in eighth place. Meanwhile, fan-favorites Four Angry Men sit at 14th place.

PEL 2021 S2 Week 2 Day 1 (May 13th, Thursday)

The top 15 teams from the first week will compete against each other for the five qualification spots in the second weekly finals.

The bottom ten teams will be relegated to the elimination day.

PEL 2021 S2 Week 2 Day 1 teams

1. TJB

2. LGD

3. Nova XQF

4. Six Two Eight (STE)

5. DKG

6. Team SMG

7. TEC

8. Team Weibo

9. Show Time

10. Team Game

11. Q9

12. Royal Never Give Up (RNG)

13. Tianba

14. Four Angry Men

15. ACT Gaming

PEL 2021 S2 Week 2 Day 2 (May 14th, Friday)

The bottom ten teams from the previous day, along with the bottom five teams from last week (JDE, AG, TC, Team Pai, RSG), will battle for the ten qualification spots in the second weekly finals.

PEL 2021 S2 Week 2 Day 3/Day 4 (May 15th and 16th, Saturday and Sunday)

The top fifteen qualified teams (five from Day 1 and ten from Day 2) will battle it out over two days to decide the weekly champions. The winner will be awarded 1 million Yuan in prize money.

Week 2 map schedule

Miramar: FPP

Miramar: FPP

Sanhok: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP