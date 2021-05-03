PUBG Mobile: TJB crowned PEL 2021 Season 2 week 1 champions 

The first week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 concluded with Tong Jia Bao (TJB) Esports emerging as champions. The team was awarded 1,000,000 Yuan ($154,000) in prize money.

TJB

At the end of the first week, TJB leads the points table with a total of 58 kills and 136 points to its names. Following it closely is LGD Gaming, with 57 kills and 120 points.

Fan-favorite Nova XQF grabbed the third position with 58 kills and 118 points, while STE secured fourth place with 112 points. Season 1 Champion Team Weibo finished in 8th position while another fan-favorite Four Angry Men secured 14th spot.

PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 1 Day 4 overall standings

PEL 2021 season 2 week 1 finals overall standings

The first match, played on Miramar, was won by Nova XQF with a whopping 17 frags, where Order alone bagged 10 kills to be awarded the MVP title. STE eliminated 10 enemies in the lobby.

PEL 2021 season 2 week 1 finals overall standings

TJB emerged victorious in the second match, again played on Miramar, with 11 kills. It was followed by RNG and LGD with eight and six frags each. Star player Suki from LGD was the MVP of the match.

TJB claimed the third match, played on the rain forest map of Sanhok, with 10 eliminations, where OnlyS took four frags. TBJ was followed by STE and LGD with eight and six kills each.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by DKG with 14 kills. 86 from DKG won the MVP title with five frags. SMG secured eight frags in the match.

The fifth and final match of the day was won by Nova XQF with seven kills. It was followed by Team Weibo with 10 kills, where Mingskr alone took four frags.

Top 5 kill leaders

LGD Suki was awarded the MVP title for the first week as he got 25 kills. Star Player Paraboy was also in the top five kills leaderboard with 17 frags.