PUBG Mobile, FIFA, League of Legends, and five other games confirmed to be included as separate medal events at Asian Games 2022

Esports and Gaming fans have new reasons to celebrate as it was revealed that several games, including PUBG Mobile and FIFA, will be included as separate events at the upcoming Asian Games 2022.

The news came in as a major surprise for all PUBG Mobile fans. The inclusion of Esports and Gaming into one of the most prestigious events of the sporting world is a milestone for the entire gaming community.

Asian Games are organized every four years, and thousands of athletes and sportspeople represent their country and have a shot at winning the event. It is anticipated that the same basic rules will be applied for Esports and Gaming as well.

PUBG Mobile: The inclusion of popular games in Asiad is a great achievement

The event will be held in Hangzhou, China, and will commence on September 10, 2022. The coveted sporting event will run until September 25, 2022. The upcoming Asian Games had already shot up the headlines when it was revealed that Oceania would be allowed to participate after the approval was received from the Olympic Council of Asia.

19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 2022.

Esports Games in Asian Games 2022.

1.Arena of Valor

2.Dota 2

3.Dream Three Kingdom 2

4.FIFA

5.Hearthstone

6.League of Legends

7.PUBG Mobile

8.Street Fighter V pic.twitter.com/HDcKHxFzT5 — Gametube (@GametubeI) September 8, 2021

Organizing authorities once again came into the limelight after it was revealed that Esports and Gaming would be added as medal events. This means that gamers who win the events will go home with medals and accolades like other athletes.

The Asian Games of 2018 held in Jakarta had Esports and Games as demonstrative events, and therefore, no awards were given to gamers. In the past three years, gaming has come a long way, and its inclusion as a separate medal event is a remarkable achievement for the community.

Esports was included in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta,Indonesia as a demonstration event(medals not counting as official)

👉Esports Games in Asian Games 2018

League of Legends

StarCraft II

Hearthstone

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Arena of Valor

Clash Royale — Gametube (@GametubeI) September 8, 2021

The games that have been selected for the upcoming Asian Games 2022 are:

Arena of Valor

Dota 2

Dream Three Kingdom 2

FIFA

Hearthstone

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Street Fighter V

All these years, gamers have been kept away from the limelight and labeled as something different from other forms of sport. This otherization of the Esports and Gaming segment has bugged the community for a long time. Gamers hope to get the thorough recognition they deserve, similar to any other athlete in the world.

Also Read

Gamers will be looking forward to the Asian Games 2022 and give their best shot to win a medal through various games such as PUBG Mobile and FIFA for their country.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar