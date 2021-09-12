List of esports games included as medal events at Asian Games 2022

For the first time, a total of eight esports games are being included as medal events for the Asian Games 2022 at Hangzhou, China.

While esports was included in the Asian Games 2018 at Jakarta–Palembang, Indonesia, it was not a medal event, but rather a demonstration event. This meant that while the countries won Gold, Silver, and Bronze, they weren’t included in the final medal tally.

India's Tirth Mehta won the bronze medal competing in Hearthstone at the 2018 Games.

Esports games medal events included in Asian Games 2022

For the first time in the Asian Games, esports is being included as a sporting discipline. There will be a total of eight medal events with two demonstration events. The games included in the medal events are as follows:

We are excited to announce the Official Game Titles for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022!



There will be a total of 8 Official Game Titles and 2 Demonstration Sports which will be a debut of Robot Masters and VR Sports. #AsianEsportsFederation #AsianEsports #SEAEsports pic.twitter.com/qH8UHzMsPR — Asian Electronic Sports Federation (@AESF_Official) September 8, 2021

1) Arena of Valor, Asian Games version

Arena of Valor is a 5v5 multiplayer online battle arena, developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Tencent. Arena of Valor was a demonstration event at the Asian Games 2018, in which China took the Gold medal.

2) Dota 2

Dota 2, developed and published by Valve Corporation, is one of the most popular multiplayer online battle arenas. It is a brand-new addition to the Asian Games.

3) Dream Three Kingdoms 2

Dream Three Kingdom is a free-to-play RPG/MOBA title developed by Electronic Soul Games. The game is exclusive to the Chinese region and has almost no presence outside that country.

4) EA Sports FIFA branded soccer games

FIFA is the most popular soccer game in the world. Developed by Electronic Arts and published under EA Sports branding. It is a game of choice for any football fan. FIFA 22 is set to be released on October 1. While FIFA wasn’t included in the Asian Games 2018, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 was, and Japan took the gold medal.

5) HearthStone

Hearthstone is a free-to-play online digital collectible card game developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment. The game was included as a demonstration event in the Asian Games 2018, and Hong Kong took the gold.

6) League of Legends

League of Legends, developed and published by Riot Games and commonly referred to as either League or LoL, is one of the most popular free-to-play multiplayer online battle arenas. China took the gold medal in the Asian Games 2018.

7) PUBG Mobile, Asian Games version

Brenden Green, a popular mod developer known as Player Unknown, created Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG and redefined the Battle Royale genre. PUBG Mobile, the game ported to mobile devices, is the first Battle Royale game to be included in the Asian Games.

8) Street Fighter V

Developed and published by Capcom, Street Fighter V is one of the most popular fighting games. It is also going to be the first Fighting Game to be included at the Asian Games 2022.

Furthermore, the esports discipline will also have two demonstration events. They are as follows:

1) AESF Robot Master - Powered by Migu

2) AESF VR Sports - Powered by Migu

Esports inclusion in the Asian Games 2022 is a welcome step by the Olympic Council of Asia. The move will open up for the inclusion of more genres of esports at the future Asian Games.

