Team Soul crowned champions of Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1

The Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 is an event that concluded with Team Soul being crowned as the champions.

The team put up a sparkling performance throughout the four-day Grand Finals and walked away with the winning prize money of INR 75 lakhs, from a prize pool of INR 2 crore. The team garnered 335 points with the help of five chicken dinners and 166 kills.

OR Esports secured second place with 250 points, of which 110 came from eliminations. Enigma Gaming acquired third place, just one point ahead of Global Esports.

FS Esports and Nigma Galaxy also had brilliant performances in the finals as they managed to hold on to their fifth and sixth place with 223 and 205 points respectively. Team XO, 7SEA, and Hydra Official had average performances as they finished in eighth, tenth, and eleventh in the finals.

Overview of BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals' Day 4

The final day started with the first match being played on Erangel and was claimed by Big Brother Esports with 12 eliminations. They defeated FS Esports, Nigma Galaxy, and Enigma in the final zone to grab the victory. Team XO and OR Esports collected seven and five points, while Team Soul and Global scored four and two points respectively.

Global Esports earned their fourth chicken dinner with 12 finishes, beating Team Soul and Team XO in the final circle of the second match. Team Soul grabbed second place with six frags, while Team XO came third with 11 eliminations. Roksta was the MVP with four kills.

OR Esports was able to secure a 11-kill chicken dinner in the third match. It was their second win which helped them reach third place in the overall rankings.

R Esports and Hyderabad Hydras came second and third with nine and four kills, respectively. Team Soul had another poor performance as they were eliminated earlier with only one point.

OR Esports clinched their second and third back-to-back chicken dinners with six kills. Enigma emerged as table toppers as they came second with 12 eliminations. FS and INS garnered 19 points each, while Global and Nigma were eliminated with one point each.

Team XO beat Enigma in a nail-biting fight to secure their first chicken dinner in the fifth match of the day. Enigma and Team Soul managed to capture second and third place with 12 and 13 finishes respectively. OR Esports claimed five points while Global Esports grabbed three points in the match.

The final match of the event was clinched by Team Soul with 15 eliminations. OR Esports held second place with nine eliminations.

The event had a massive prize pool of INR 2 crore, of which Team Soul took 75 lakhs as the winner, while the runner-up grabbed 35 lakhs. Goblin from Team Soul emerged as the MVP of the finals and won 2.5 lakhs in prize money.

