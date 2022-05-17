×
Create
Notifications

BMPS Season 1: Teams, format, prize pool distribution, point system, and all you need to know 

BMPS Season 1 league stage will start on May 19 (Image via BGMI)
BMPS Season 1 league stage will start on May 19 (Image via BGMI)
Gametube
Gametube
OFFICIAL
visit
Modified May 17, 2022 07:00 PM IST
News

The biggest BGMI event, the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 (BMPS S1), will begin in a few days. The excitement among fans is at its peak as they look forward to the event after announcing the 2022 BGMI Esports Road Map.

The qualifier tournament of the event, i.e., BMOC, finished on May 15, with the top 24 teams advancing to the BMPS S1. Some of the popular BGMI teams did not secure their tickets for the massive prize pool event, demonstrating the difficulty level of the competition.

24 teams are divided into three groups, eight teams each. These teams will compete in a round-robin format. The three-week-long league stage will have four matchday each week and six matches daily.

A total of 72 matches will be played in the league stage, where each team will play 48 matches. Top 16 teams from the overall standings will book their tickets for the Grand Finals.

BMPS League Stage schedule

League Stage:

Week 1: May 19 to 22

Week 2: May 26 to 29

Week 3: June 2 to 5

Grand Finals: June 9 to 12

BMPS Season 1 teams

BMPS S1 league stage teams (Image via BGMI official website)
BMPS S1 league stage teams (Image via BGMI official website)
  1. Team Soul
  2. Team XO
  3. Enigma Gaming
  4. Blind Esports
  5. Autobotz
  6. Retribution RTR
  7. Global Esports
  8. Big Brother Esports
  9. Initiative Academy
  10. Team INS
  11. Hydra Official
  12. GOG Esports
  13. OR Esports
  14. WSF Esports
  15. Walkouts
  16. UP50
  17. 7Sea Esports
  18. Marcos Gaming
  19. Team Kinetic
  20. R Esports
  21. Hyderabad Hydras
  22. Nigma Galaxy
  23. ACBC Esports
  24. FS Esports

BMPS Grand Finals Prize Pool distribution

The BMPS S1 has a massive prize pool of two crore INR, of which 75 lakhs will be allocated to the champions. The grand finals will have around a 1.8 crore prize pool. Officials have yet to reveal the league stage prize pool distribution.

Grand finals prize pool distribution (Image via BGMI website)
Grand finals prize pool distribution (Image via BGMI website)
  • 1st Place: 75 lakhs
  • 2nd Place: 35 lakhs
  • 3rd Place: 20 lakhs
  • 4th Place: 10 lakhs
  • 5th Place: 9 lakhs
  • 6th Place: 7.5 lakhs
  • 7th Place: 5 lakhs
  • 8th Place: 4 lakhs
  • 9th Place: 3 lakhs
  • 10th Place: 2.5 lakhs
  • 11th Place: 2.25 lakhs
  • 12th Place: 2 lakhs
  • 13th Place: 1.75 lakhs
  • 14th Place: 1.5 lakhs
  • 15th Place: 1.25 lakhs
  • 16th Place: 1 lakh
  • MVP: 2.5 lakhs
  • Most finishes: 2 lakhs
  • Lone Survivor: 1 lakh
  • Rampage: 1 lakh

Points distribution for BMPS

1st Place: 15 points

2nd Place: 12 points

3rd Place: 10 points

4th Place: 8 points

5th Place: 6 points

6th Place: 4 points

7th Place: 2 points

8th Place: 1 point

9th Place: 1 point

10th Place: 1 point

11th Place: 1 point

12th Place: 1 point

13th Place: 0 point

14th Place: 0 point

15th Place: 0 point

16th Place: 0 point

1 Finish = 1 Point

Underdog teams have shown their extraordinary performances in the BMOC, as proved in all four rounds. Team Kinetic, who played in round 4 Group 4, were the table toppers with two chicken dinners out of their six matches.

WSF and Walkouts Esports surprised everyone with their rotation, gameplay, and consistency, as the BGMI community also appreciates them. Team INS, led by Joker, has made a comeback in the event.

Fan-favorite teams Soul and Hydra Official, who were invited directly to Round 4, have put in their best performances since the launch of BGMI. The two teams will be among those to watch out for.

Also Read Article Continues below

Team XO and OR Esports have been steady for the past couple of months and are one of the contenders for the trophy. Team XO and OR Esports have been steady for the last two months and are one of the competitors for the trophy.

Edited by Srijan Sen
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी