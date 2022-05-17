BMPS Season 1: Teams, format, prize pool distribution, point system, and all you need to know 

The biggest BGMI event, the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 (BMPS S1), will begin in a few days. The excitement among fans is at its peak as they look forward to the event after announcing the 2022 BGMI Esports Road Map.

The qualifier tournament of the event, i.e., BMOC, finished on May 15, with the top 24 teams advancing to the BMPS S1. Some of the popular BGMI teams did not secure their tickets for the massive prize pool event, demonstrating the difficulty level of the competition.

24 teams are divided into three groups, eight teams each. These teams will compete in a round-robin format. The three-week-long league stage will have four matchday each week and six matches daily.

A total of 72 matches will be played in the league stage, where each team will play 48 matches. Top 16 teams from the overall standings will book their tickets for the Grand Finals.

BMPS League Stage schedule

League Stage:

Week 1: May 19 to 22

Week 2: May 26 to 29

Week 3: June 2 to 5

Grand Finals: June 9 to 12

BMPS Season 1 teams

BMPS S1 league stage teams (Image via BGMI official website)

Team Soul Team XO Enigma Gaming Blind Esports Autobotz Retribution RTR Global Esports Big Brother Esports Initiative Academy Team INS Hydra Official GOG Esports OR Esports WSF Esports Walkouts UP50 7Sea Esports Marcos Gaming Team Kinetic R Esports Hyderabad Hydras Nigma Galaxy ACBC Esports FS Esports

BMPS Grand Finals Prize Pool distribution

The BMPS S1 has a massive prize pool of two crore INR, of which 75 lakhs will be allocated to the champions. The grand finals will have around a 1.8 crore prize pool. Officials have yet to reveal the league stage prize pool distribution.

Grand finals prize pool distribution (Image via BGMI website)

1st Place: 75 lakhs

2nd Place: 35 lakhs

3rd Place: 20 lakhs

4th Place: 10 lakhs

5th Place: 9 lakhs

6th Place: 7.5 lakhs

7th Place: 5 lakhs

8th Place: 4 lakhs

9th Place: 3 lakhs

10th Place: 2.5 lakhs

11th Place: 2.25 lakhs

12th Place: 2 lakhs

13th Place: 1.75 lakhs

14th Place: 1.5 lakhs

15th Place: 1.25 lakhs

16th Place: 1 lakh

MVP: 2.5 lakhs

Most finishes: 2 lakhs

Lone Survivor: 1 lakh

Rampage: 1 lakh

Points distribution for BMPS

1st Place: 15 points

2nd Place: 12 points

3rd Place: 10 points

4th Place: 8 points

5th Place: 6 points

6th Place: 4 points

7th Place: 2 points

8th Place: 1 point

9th Place: 1 point

10th Place: 1 point

11th Place: 1 point

12th Place: 1 point

13th Place: 0 point

14th Place: 0 point

15th Place: 0 point

16th Place: 0 point

1 Finish = 1 Point

Underdog teams have shown their extraordinary performances in the BMOC, as proved in all four rounds. Team Kinetic, who played in round 4 Group 4, were the table toppers with two chicken dinners out of their six matches.

WSF and Walkouts Esports surprised everyone with their rotation, gameplay, and consistency, as the BGMI community also appreciates them. Team INS, led by Joker, has made a comeback in the event.

Fan-favorite teams Soul and Hydra Official, who were invited directly to Round 4, have put in their best performances since the launch of BGMI. The two teams will be among those to watch out for.

Team XO and OR Esports have been steady for the past couple of months and are one of the contenders for the trophy. Team XO and OR Esports have been steady for the last two months and are one of the competitors for the trophy.

