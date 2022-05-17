BMPS Season 1: Teams, format, prize pool distribution, point system, and all you need to know 

The biggest BGMI event, the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 (BMPS S1), will begin in a few days. The excitement among fans is at its peak as they look forward to the event after announcing the 2022 BGMI Esports Road Map.
The qualifier tournament of the event, i.e., BMOC, finished on May 15, with the top 24 teams advancing to the BMPS S1. Some of the popular BGMI teams did not secure their tickets for the massive prize pool event, demonstrating the difficulty level of the competition.
24 teams are divided into three groups, eight teams each. These teams will compete in a round-robin format. The three-week-long league stage will have four matchday each week and six matches daily.
A total of 72 matches will be played in the league stage, where each team will play 48 matches. Top 16 teams from the overall standings will book their tickets for the Grand Finals.
BMPS League Stage schedule
League Stage:
Week 1: May 19 to 22
Week 2: May 26 to 29
Week 3: June 2 to 5
Grand Finals: June 9 to 12
BMPS Season 1 teams
- Team Soul
- Team XO
- Enigma Gaming
- Blind Esports
- Autobotz
- Retribution RTR
- Global Esports
- Big Brother Esports
- Initiative Academy
- Team INS
- Hydra Official
- GOG Esports
- OR Esports
- WSF Esports
- Walkouts
- UP50
- 7Sea Esports
- Marcos Gaming
- Team Kinetic
- R Esports
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Nigma Galaxy
- ACBC Esports
- FS Esports
BMPS Grand Finals Prize Pool distribution
The BMPS S1 has a massive prize pool of two crore INR, of which 75 lakhs will be allocated to the champions. The grand finals will have around a 1.8 crore prize pool. Officials have yet to reveal the league stage prize pool distribution.
- 1st Place: 75 lakhs
- 2nd Place: 35 lakhs
- 3rd Place: 20 lakhs
- 4th Place: 10 lakhs
- 5th Place: 9 lakhs
- 6th Place: 7.5 lakhs
- 7th Place: 5 lakhs
- 8th Place: 4 lakhs
- 9th Place: 3 lakhs
- 10th Place: 2.5 lakhs
- 11th Place: 2.25 lakhs
- 12th Place: 2 lakhs
- 13th Place: 1.75 lakhs
- 14th Place: 1.5 lakhs
- 15th Place: 1.25 lakhs
- 16th Place: 1 lakh
- MVP: 2.5 lakhs
- Most finishes: 2 lakhs
- Lone Survivor: 1 lakh
- Rampage: 1 lakh
Points distribution for BMPS
1st Place: 15 points
2nd Place: 12 points
3rd Place: 10 points
4th Place: 8 points
5th Place: 6 points
6th Place: 4 points
7th Place: 2 points
8th Place: 1 point
9th Place: 1 point
10th Place: 1 point
11th Place: 1 point
12th Place: 1 point
13th Place: 0 point
14th Place: 0 point
15th Place: 0 point
16th Place: 0 point
1 Finish = 1 Point
Underdog teams have shown their extraordinary performances in the BMOC, as proved in all four rounds. Team Kinetic, who played in round 4 Group 4, were the table toppers with two chicken dinners out of their six matches.
WSF and Walkouts Esports surprised everyone with their rotation, gameplay, and consistency, as the BGMI community also appreciates them. Team INS, led by Joker, has made a comeback in the event.
Fan-favorite teams Soul and Hydra Official, who were invited directly to Round 4, have put in their best performances since the launch of BGMI. The two teams will be among those to watch out for.
Team XO and OR Esports have been steady for the past couple of months and are one of the contenders for the trophy.