Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1: All qualified teams and format explored 

The Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) is finally over, and all eyes are now turning to the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1. After four grueling rounds, the 24 teams that will now advance to the first-ever Pro Series have been revealed.

The Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 will start on May 19 and will go on until June 12. The event will be played online in two stages: league and finals. Read on to find out about the bracket structure, qualified teams, and more.

BMPS Season 1 format, qualified teams, prize pool, and more details

The league stage will see the top 24 teams divided into three groups and competing in a round-robin format for a total of 24 matches. The top 16 teams in the overall cumulative rankings will advance to the finals.

The Grand Finals, scheduled from June 9-12, will see the top 16 teams compete across 24 rounds for the ultimate title and prize pool. The BMPS S1 offers a prize pool of 2 crore INR, which is unheard of in the Indian esports scene.

However, officials have yet to reveal the complete list of qualified teams as they will double-check all qualified teams' gameplay in round 4. If any teams get caught hacking or violating the rules, they will be disqualified from the event. Here's a look at all the tentatively qualified teams for BMPS S1.

Teams that qualified for BMPS S1

The following 24 squads have earned themselves a spot in the upcoming Pro Series:

Team Soul Team XO Enigma Gaming Blind Esports Autobotz Retribution RTR Global Esports Big Brother Esports Initiative Academy Team INS Hydra Official GOG Esports OR Esports WSF Esports Walkouts UP50 7Sea Esports Marcos Gaming Team Kinetic R Esports Hyderabad Hydras Nigma Galaxy ACBC Esports FS Esports

BMOC was a shocking experience for many seasoned teams as they did not qualify. The underdogs have shown that they have all their bases covered this time. TSM, Godlike, Skylightz, and more big names failed to qualify, which was eye-opening for the teams.

The BMOC Round 4 featured a total of 64 teams where the top 32 teams qualified from Round 3, and the other 32 teams were directly invited to the round. The round continued for four days and concluded today.

Going into the finals, all eyes will be on Team Soul, which is arguably the most popular team in the country. Team XO will eye the trophy this time, while OR Esports and Hyderabad Hydras will want to continue their golden run. Fans will miss some of the more popular teams but hope the underdog teams put up a good show in their absence. Fans will only be able to catch the event on the YouTube/LOCO channel of BGMI Esports.

PUBG Mobile also announced that the World Invitational is returning for a new season, with more details to come in June. Gamers will have to wait and see whether the winner of BMPS gets an invite or if some other fan favorites make an appearance.

Edited by Danyal Arabi